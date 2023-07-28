Highlights Chelsea's pursuit of Moises Caicedo from Brighton is "still on" despite two rejected bids. Negotiations are ongoing and talks remain active.

Chelsea's pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo is "still on" despite their second bid being rejected by the Seagulls, claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea this summer?

It's been a hectic transfer window for Mauricio Pochettino's side so far this summer. From selling a swathe of first-team stars to signing a handful of promising youngsters, Chelsea are certainly making a splash in the market.

However, the name that has seemingly been attached to the club more than any other over the last month or so has been Brighton's Caicedo, as the saga to bring him to Stamford Bridge rumbles on.

The protracted nature of the deal is not from a lack of trying on the west Londoners' part, as according to Sky Sports, they have had two offers rebuffed by the Seagulls, the second being worth an eye-watering £80m.

That said, Roberto De Zerbi's side are under no obligation to sell after the 21-year-old signed a new £60,000-a-week contract in March this year that doesn't expire until summer 2027.

If the Pensioners want to secure the signature of La Joya, then they'll have to stump up the £100m that Brighton want - a fee that reflects the transfer of the positionally similar Declan Rice.

However, in good news for fans of the club, transfers expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that, despite their second offer being rejected, talks remain ongoing with the deal very much "still on."

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"From what I am told, and this is my information, is that the negotiations are not stalling now, the negotiations remain ongoing. Of course, with Brighton on their position, they want big money, and with Chelsea on their position, they don't want to overpay, but they are still speaking, they're still talking, and I still expect some contacts in the next days for Moises Caicedo.

"Then, at some point, it's going to be time to decide. For sure, the deal is still on while I'm speaking."

Who else has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer?

While the Blues certainly seem set on signing Caicedo this summer, they're still looking elsewhere in the market for potential transfers so as not to be left empty-handed should the Ecuadorian remain on the south coast.

One of the names touted as a potential alternative is Southampton's exciting youngster, Romeo Lavia.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are now 'plotting a full-scale hijack of Liverpool's pursuit' of the 19-year-old following the recent setback regarding Caicedo.

The Merseysiders are currently leading the chase for the Belgian's signature, having seen their opening offer of £34m plus £4m in add-ons rejected as the Saints hold out for a team to match their £50m valuation.

Should a deal for Caicedo not materialise, Pochettino's side could use some of the money put aside for the Ecuardoian and make an offer Southampton feel they cannot refuse.

While he might not be the club's number one choice, the 5 foot 11 "monster" demonstrated his qualities last season, averaging a match rating of 6.56 in an incredibly dysfunctional Saints team and maintaining a passing accuracy of 86.4% to boot, per WhoScored.

Ultimately, Blues fans should rest assured that, at the moment, the deal to sign Caicedo is still on, and even if it collapses, Lavia could be the ideal alternative.