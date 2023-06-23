Chelsea remain keen to get a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo over the line as quickly as possible.

What’s the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

According to Football Insider, Caicedo has verbally agreed terms with the Stamford Bridge side and an official bid is expected to now be on the way from the club as Mauricio Pochettino aims to wrap up a deal.

The report claims that Chelsea are now the only club in discussions with the 21-year-old due to Arsenal withdrawing their interest - a deal is set to be in excess of £80m.

The Argentinian will be hoping to clear out some of the deadwood in the squad, as a move will go through once several more outgoings are confirmed, with the likes of Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech looking set to move to Saudi Arabia.

Will Moises Caicedo be Pochettino’s first Chelsea signing?

With the new manager looking to quickly assert his authority on the squad, getting a deal over the line for the Ecuadorian is surely a priority ahead of next term.

It would also signal a major statement of intent by showing the rest of the Premier League that last season was merely a blip and they could well make a challenge for silverware next season.

Caicedo was outstanding for Brighton during 2022/23, ranking fourth in the overall squad for average rating (7.08/10) and accurate passes per game (53), while also exuding his defensive qualities by ranking first for tackles (2.7) and interceptions per game (1.5), showcasing his tenacious attributes.

He didn’t just impress across the Brighton squad, with these statistics turning the player into one of the finest midfielders on the continent. Indeed, across the big five European leagues, Caicedo ranks in the top 13% for interceptions and tackles per game, while his passing ability is one of his biggest strengths. With his record of 88.5% pass success rate, he ranks within the top 6%, and there is no doubt he could be a major asset for Chelsea.

Ecuadorian footballing historian Enrico Castro-Montes has waxed lyrical about the young talent, who could turn out to be one of Ecuador’s finest-ever players, as he lauded Caicedo as being a “crown jewel of a new generation” - high praise indeed.

His success, not only across the Brighton team, but also in comparison to his positional peers in Europe, suggests that Caicedo could be a dream signing for Pochettino, who may well give him a starring role in the Chelsea midfield that could help supercharge his game to the next level.