Sitting mid-table and already 12 points adrift of the Premier League's top four, to say that Chelsea's transfer tactic is yet to pay off would be an incredible understatement. Mauricio Pochettino's side just can't seem to gain any consistency, with three wins and two losses in their last five league games summing things up. And now that the January transfer window is open, the Blues could be set to shake things up even further, for better or for worse.

That said, reports suggest that Chelsea have opened talks to sign one particular Bundesliga gem ahead of Championship promotion contenders Leicester City to continue their trend of signing young players.

Chelsea transfer news

After welcoming Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and many others in a major summer overhaul, Chelsea would have been hoping to make their return to the Premier League's top six. For all the money they've spent, however, Chelsea have had very little to show for it, with Palmer the only real standout arrival so far.

Nonetheless, Todd Boehly is seemingly sticking to his guns when it comes to his transfer policy and could now land another young player who could become a future star.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea have opened talks to sign Wolfsburg centre-back David Odogu, who is ready for a new challenge and open to leaving the Bundesliga club this month, amid interest from the Blues and Leicester City.

As the weeks go on, the young defender could certainly be one to keep an eye on, especially if Chelsea advance their interest even further.

Chelsea move could be too soon for Odogu

Yet to make a Bundesliga appearance this season, Odogu must take care in choosing his next move, especially with Chelsea interested. The London giants have signed a number of young, talented players in the last year or so, before watching on as they struggle to make an impact. One example of that is Romeo Lavia, who has had his injury problems but has also featured just once in league action. Now, the former Southampton midfielder is at risk of becoming a forgotten man.

That's a fate that Odogu will be desperate to avoid, meaning that Leicester could be a far more suitable option this month. A young side gunning for silverware in the Championship should make for a far better environment for a young defender than that of a falling giant in the Premier League. As the weeks go on, the U17 World Cup star could be thrown into the centre of transfer news with a big decision to make. The 17-year-old is certainly one to keep an eye on, no matter where he ends up.