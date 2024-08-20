Napoli have also asked Chelsea about signing a £40 million player in their talks over a deal for wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku, as the Belgian's exit from Stamford Bridge edges closer.

Napoli lodge official bid to sign Lukaku from Chelsea

Earlier this week, an array of reliable media sources shared the news that Napoli tabled an official bid for Lukaku after weeks of drawn out negotiations.

Fabrizio Romano backs reports that Antonio Conte's side have indeed gone in with an offer, and it is believed that the Belgian's anticipated departure is now closer than it has been all summer.

It is believed Lukaku is on the verge of joining Napoli, which will be a relief for Todd Boehly and BlueCo, as they look to get his £325,000-per-week wages off the books and clear space for a potential Victor Osimhen move.

Chelsea want Osimhen and Napoli want Lukaku, so the two separate deals are still closely tied together. The latter agreed a pay cut and three-year contract to reunite with Antonio Conte in Serie A, so his desire to leave Chelsea has been public knowledge for some time.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

"Chelsea are in talks with Napoli over Victor Osimhen, whilst Romelu Lukaku has already agreed to a pay cut and a three-year contract to move to Naples," wrote reliable journalist Ben Jacobs on X right at the end of last month.

"#CFC don't want to pay the €120m+ release clause but are keen on Osimhen should the structure change or price drop. Loan with option has been discussed, as David Ornstein called.

"Also understand Napoli have raised a loan-option into an obligation should Chelsea qualify for #UCL. Saudi offer for Osimhen won't be made unless the Nigerian striker gives a green light after rejected three offers from Al-Hilal 12 months ago. Napoli wanting Lukaku helps Chelsea, as does Osimhen putting pressure on Napoli to leave as soon as possible."

Napoli ask Chelsea about Carney Chukwuemeka in Lukaku talks

Interestingly, according to TUTTOmercatoWEB, Lukaku isn't the only west London player who Napoli have their eyes on.

As per TMW, Napoli have also asked Chelsea about Carney Chukwuemeka in talks for Lukaku. New Blues boss Enzo Maresca has already hinted that the 20-year-old could leave before deadline day, and his contract includes a £40 million release clause.

“Carney, I think he is a very good player," said Maresca.

"The problem is, because of some injuries in the past, I think the best for him is to play 30 or 35 games in a row, to show himself that he is fit and how good he is because he is very good. With us, is he going to play 35 games? I’m not sure.”

The Englishman started just two Premier League games last season, scoring a goal and one further assist, making the vast majority of his appearances off the bench.

According to separate reports, Chelsea have even offered Barcelona a chance to sign Chukwuemeka, but it is Crystal Palace who are currently seen as favourites.