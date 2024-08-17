A £196,000-per-week Chelsea player is apparently pushing to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with a highly interested side hoping to wrap up his signing and include him in their matchday squads by next week.

Chelsea players who could leave before deadline day

There has been a lot of noise this week on who could still leave Chelsea before the transfer cut-off past August 30.

Following the signing of Pedro Neto from Wolves in a £54 million deal (including add-ons), there is a belief that Chelsea are open to selling Noni Madueke, and have placed a multi-million pound price tag on his head amid interest from Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, striker Armando Broja doesn't appear to have a future at Chelsea, and may well depart west London sooner rather than later. Left-back and occasional captain Ben Chilwell is also reportedly considering his future, following Enzo Maresca's suggestion that they haven't found his best position.

“The Chilly situation is a bit delicate," said Maresca on Chilwell.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

“We are trying to find a solution for him in terms of a position. He probably needs a bit of time. By delicate I mean in terms of finding his best position, not in terms of [his future at the club].

“We want players that can perform at 100 percent in their positions. I am sure, for instance, Malo [Gusto] and Reece [James] can both do the work required of them in the next two-three days and they can both finish with more assists, or be more dangerous, than they were in the past. In that position, they are good enough to make ‘last passes’ or get some assists because their quality is very good.”

As well as the aforementioned, Angelo Gabriel, Conor Gallagher, Cesare Casadei, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah and Raheem Sterling have all been linked with exits within the last fortnight. Perhaps the most high-profile potential departee of them all, and one who Todd Boehly is apparently desperate to get rid of, is wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku pushing to leave as Napoli eye Chelsea agreement by next week

Napoli and Chelsea have been in widely reported talks over selling the £196,000-per-week ace (GiveMeSport), as the Belgian eyes a reunion with Antonio Conte in Serie A, and it is believed Victor Osimhen could well come the other way as well.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Lukaku is pushing to leave Chelsea and Napoli are hopeful they can sign him by next week.

The 31-year-old, called "world-class" by ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, has proved over multiple seasons in Italy that the division is his spiritual home.

Lukaku's racked up an impressive 70 in 129 Serie A appearances, across spells at both Inter Milan and Roma, so a move to Napoli seems like the perfect match for him after a torrid three years back at Chelsea.