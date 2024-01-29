Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino have been handed a major transfer boost after one journalist said a top target has “chosen” to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea striker rumours

The Blues have been linked with a number of attackers during the January transfer window as Todd Boehly looks to seal a first signing of 2024.

Nicolas Jackson has been away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, whereas Armando Broja has been linked with an exit. Should the latter leave, then a short-term replacement could be required as Pochettino’s side push for silverware in the second half of the season.

France legend Karim Benzema, now at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, has been rumoured as one who could come in until the summer, with talks ongoing and Boehly appearing to be excited at that prospect.

AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis, Zenit St Petersburg’s Mateo Cassierra, Cercle Brugge’s Kevin Denkey and Atletico Mineiro’s Paulinho have also been offered to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen appears to be the club’s top target, and even though a move may not go through before February 1, the club have still been handed a big boost in their pursuit of the striker.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Osimhen and Chelsea this month, and at one point, it was suggested by Simon Phillips that co-owner Behdad Eghbali had held “positive” talks with the player’s agent are were still looking at a January move.

Since then, it has been claimed that the Nigeria international would be open to a Stamford Bridge switch and that Chelsea were in pole position to complete a transfer, and there has now been a further development.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Osimhen has now “chosen” to join Chelsea, highlighting the fact that the Blues, Manchester United and Liverpool were all circling last summer.

This is clearly great news for Chelsea, with Osimhen, on £250,000-a-week with Napoli, someone who could come in and be an upgrade on the club’s current striker options.

Victor Osimhen Nicolas Jackson Armando Broja Goals 82 20 18 Assists 18 7 2 Progressive passes 146 93 62 Shots per 90 mins 3.89 2.43 2.04 Shot creating actions 345 120 100 Career stats, as per FBref

He has also earned the praise of Gianfranco Zola, with the Chelsea icon comparing the player to Didier Drogba.

"I see a lot of similarities but it’s unfair to compare players from different eras. They both play with a lot of physicality and they are both very good with scoring, taking their opportunities. He’s a very complete player. He’s got a good reference going forward, he can link up play and he’s devastating in the air. He’s a pest to defenders."

The 25-year-old could therefore be the next big-money signing at Stamford Bridge, with Osimhen’s release clause standing at €130m (£110m), although fans may have to be patient and wait until the summer.