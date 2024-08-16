Chelsea chief Todd Boehly has handed Newcastle United a £10 million discount, as Eddie Howe's side eye up a move for a Stamford Bridge forward.

Chelsea players who could still be sold before deadline day

There have been an abundance of fairly high-profile exits at Chelsea already this summer, including Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, Malang Sarr, Omari Hutchinson, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Alfie Gilchrist and Michael Golding to name a few.

The Chelsea axe is swinging throughout Enzo Maresca's bloated squad, and it is highly anticipated that more interesting names could be set for the exit door before summer deadline day on August 30.

It is believed that left-back and sporadic captain Ben Chilwell is prepared to leave this summer as Premier League champions Man City register a loose interest, while Fabrizio Romano claims Raheem Sterling will be allowed to go if Joao Felix joins Chelsea.

As well as this, Napoli remain in talks over a deal for Romelu Lukaku, who has reportedly already agreed a three-year contract to reunite with Antonio Conte in Italy, and the transfer looks set to have a profound effect on Chelsea's interest in Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

"Chelsea are in talks with Napoli over Victor Osimhen, whilst Romelu Lukaku has already agreed to a pay cut and a three-year contract to move to Naples," wrote GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs on X recently.

"Napoli wanting Lukaku helps Chelsea, as does Osimhen putting pressure on Napoli to leave as soon as possible."

After Lukaku, Chilwell and Sterling, uncertainty also surrounds the futures of Angelo Gabriel, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Cesare Casadei, while it is widely reported that Southampton are closing in on a loan deal for Chelsea defender Lesley Ugochukwu.

After Boehly and BlueCo agreed the signing of Pedro Neto from Wolves last week, in a deal which could be worth up to £54 million including add-ons, questions are now being asked of winger Noni Madueke.

Chelsea hand Newcastle £10m discount as Howe eyes Madueke move

TEAMtalk reported earlier this week that Newcastle have held talks with Madueke's agents ahead of a potential swoop, with Chelsea valuing the 22-year-old at around £40 million.

That same outlet have now shared a further update, and they claim Howe could now sign the Englishman for less. TT write that Chelsea are open to selling Madueke for £30 million as Newcastle register their interest, 25 per cent less than first thought, with the Magpies potentially having to replace Miguel Almiron if the Paraguayan can seal a move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia.

It would be harsh on Madueke if Chelsea opt to sell, as the winger played a big role during the latter stages of 2023/2024 under Mauricio Pochettino. He started each of the Argentine's final nine Premier League games in charge, finishing the campaign with eight goals and three assists in all competitions.

However, Neto's arrival has put the "mentality monster" in a tough position when it comes to guaranteed game time this season, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds for PSV Eindhoven's ex-rising star.