Chelsea have held talks with club owners over potentially signing a £60,000-a-week forward who's been tipped to "become a star" like Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Chelsea still targeting new attackers after Guiu and Dewsbury-Hall deals

The west Londoners, in similar fashion to previous years under Todd Boehly, have been one of England's most busy sides in the first few weeks of this transfer window.

Euro 2024 has seemingly stalled a few other clubs, who are waiting longer to conduct their business, but the tournament hasn't stopped Chelsea's recruitment team from kickstarting their summer early doors.

Chelsea hijacked Brighton's deal for Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall most recently, despite the Seagulls scheduling a medical for the Englishman and Jakub Moder looking set to move the other way.

The Blues made an inquiry over Dewsbury-Hall, amid Brighton's attempts to get him over the line, and that was seemingly enough for Enzo Maresca to be reunited with his star Leicester midfielder at Stamford Bridge.

Negotiations accelerated over the weekend, with Chelsea eventually sealing a £30 million deal for the midfielder who bagged 12 goals and 15 assists under Maresca at the King Power Stadium last season (Fabrizio Romano).

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stats in all competitions for Leicester City last season Appearances 49 Goals 12 Assists 15 Yellow cards 6 Minutes played 3,860 (Transfermarkt)

In recent days, Chelsea also confirmed the signings of young striker Marc Guiu in a £5 million deal from Barcelona, who penned a five-year contract, and highly-rated teenage midfielder Omari Kellyman in a £19 million move from Aston Villa.

However, Chelsea are by no means finished after this flurry of agreements. Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, who are leading Chelsea's transfer charge, are rumoured to be targeting new star first-team attackers.

Guiu and Kellyman may be seen as ones for the future, with Chelsea prepared to bid for Napoli star Victor Osimhen, among others, as they seek upgrades for Maresca.

Chelsea hold talks with Newcastle owners over Anthony Gordon

They've been heavily linked with Isak recently as well, but his rumoured price tag of around £150 million may be too much for Boehly and co as they seek to abide by PSR regulations.

That isn't to say they couldn't raid Newcastle for another star, though, as England winger Anthony Gordon turns heads at Cobham. The 23-year-old was handed a place in the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024 by Gareth Southgate, coming after an electric campaign on Tyneside where he racked up 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Journalist Simon Phillips, writing on his Substack, claims Chelsea have recently held talks with Newcastle owners over signing Gordon. Some reports claim they value him at no less than £50 million, but this may be optimistic from Chelsea's point of view.

It remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe's side are open to selling at all following the PSR deadline on June 30, but interestingly, pundits like Frank McAvennie have said Gordon, on £60,000-a-week, "could become a star like Isak".