Chelsea chiefs are believed to be targeting a very highly-rated strike partner for the in-form Nicolas Jackson, and he once "really wanted" to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea weighing January swoop for striker despite Jackson record

Jackson has been Enzo Maresca's arguable biggest success story since the Italian took over from Mauricio Pochettino in the summer.

The former Villarreal sensation boasts an excellent record of six goals across 10 games in all competitions so far - finding the back of the net at least once in half of Chelsea's Premier League matches - with Jackson adding another three assists and contributing to nine goals in total.

The 23-year-old has scored in each of their last two league games against tough opposition in Liverpool and Newcastle United, with his overall form giving BlueCo something to seriously think about.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4

However, reliable Chelsea sources, like journalist Simon Phillips, claim that the Blues are very much still in the market for a new centre-forward. It is believed that the west Londoners have compiled a shortlist of targets, and they could move for any one of them as soon as January.

Ipswich Town star Liam Delap is being monitored by Chelsea ahead of a potential move, with Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Boniface, Evan Ferguson, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen also on their agenda, according to Phillips.

The latter was subject to intense interest from Chelsea during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, and Maresca's side were involved in a high-profile race with Saudi side Al-Ahli for Osimhen's signature on deadline day.

However, neither side could strike a full deal for the £160,000-per-week Nigerian, who ended up making a move to Galatasaray on a temporary deal instead.

This is despite Osimhen's eagerness to join Chelsea, as revealed by former midfielder John Obi-Mikel at the time.

“I know what Victor wanted, I know what the club offered him, I know where we got to, we finally got to a compromise, both sides had to compromise, I was just some little things here and there, paperwork, medical, and a few issues we just couldn’t get over the line and we didn’t have much time," said Obi-Mikel.

“Both sides really played their part in terms of getting the deal done, and I commend Chelsea for that because I can see their ambition of where they want to take this club now and also on Victor’s side, how much he really wanted to come to the club."

Chelsea eyeing Osimhen as Maresca seeks Jackson partner

According to The Boot Room, Chelsea are eyeing Osimhen despite Jackson's excellent run, as it is believed Maresca's side want to partner the African with a striker of the former's undoubted quality.

If the club do strike a mid-season deal for Osimhen to complement Jackson going forward, it would be quite the coup, and it is entirely possible as the 25-year-old's Galatasaray loan deal includes a break-clause for January.

This would allow interested sides, like Chelsea, to swoop in mid-season and take Osimhen away from the Turkish champions.