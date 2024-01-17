Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign a new forward this month who has had previous success at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea striker rumours

The Blues appear to be on the search for a new attacking addition during the January window, with the club currently languishing in mid-table after an inconsistent first half of the Premier League campaign. Goals on a regular basis have been an issue, with Chelsea currently the eighth-best scorers in the top flight.

A number of strikers have been linked with moves to London in 2024, with Napoli star Victor Osimhen seemingly the top target for Chelsea. However, a move for the Nigerian, who currently is at the Africa Cup of Nations alongside Nicolas Jackson, may not be doable this month. Osimhen would be open to a move to Chelsea, though, with his agent holding “positive” talks with co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

“I understand Chelsea have had contact with Osimhen’s entourage in recent weeks/days to discuss the possibility of the Napoli striker joining Chelsea”, said journalist Simon Phillips earlier this month.

“The feedback they have had is positive, with there being an understanding that Osimhen would be open to joining Chelsea. Behdad Eghbali has initiated this contact and now has good relations with Osimhen’s agent. Now, that doesn’t mean Chelsea are 100% signing Osimhen, and it doesn’t mean that he would also not be open to joining other clubs if they come in.”

As a result, the Blues and Todd Boehly may look at short-term solutions for the second half of the season, and the club have reportedly been offered five forwards, including Greece international Vangelis Pavlidis, who has been starring for AZ Alkmaar. Another attacker has now been mentioned as a short-term solution, this time coming from the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea offered Roberto Firmino move

According to HITC journalist Graeme Bailey, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Al-Ahli striker Roberto Firmino. The former Liverpool striker is named alongside ex-Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic, with Chelsea looking at Saudi Arabia ‘given the relationship between the club’s owners Clearlake and PIF who owns the four biggest clubs in the Pro League’.

Firmino, now 32, left England last summer after spending eight years at Anfield and is believed to be picking up a £315,000-a-week salary with Al-Ahli.

The Brazilian has made 19 appearances for Al-Ahli since joining, scoring three goals and registering three assists, so you could argue that he hasn’t exactly set the Saudi Pro League alight. Therefore, he could be open to a potential return to England, and he has enjoyed playing at Stamford Bridge in the past, winning on three occasions with the Reds during his eight-year stint.

Roberto Firmino's stats at Liverpool Appearances 362 Goals 111 Assists 79 Trophies 7

One of Firmino or Mitrovic would both bring plenty of experience in England with them to Pochettino’s side, should a short-term deal materialise, and as the window goes on without any forward additions, Chelsea may well turn to Saudi given the relationship between Clearlake and PIF.