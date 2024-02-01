In a rarity for Chelsea these days, the Blues have endured a silent transfer window on the incoming front, with Mauricio Pochettino so far forced to stick with what he's already got. The same can more or less be said when it comes to departures, given that Ian Maatsen and David Datro Fofana are the only players to have left Stamford Bridge in the transfer window this month, neither of whom had a big impact on the squad this term.

With a matter of hours remaining before the deadline, however, things could yet change on both fronts, with the Blues reportedly offered to sign a Bundesliga forward who could replace and even become an upgrade on Armando Broja.

Chelsea make Broja U-turn

Despite seemingly being set on their decision to keep hold of Broja unless someone paid a permanent fee, fresh reports suggest that Chelsea have agreed a loan deal for their young forward with Fulham in a late move in the winter window. If Broja does leave, then the London giants will be left potentially scrambling for a replacement in the final hours of the window. And that's when they could turn to the Bundesliga.

According to Simon Phillips' Substack, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Donyell Malen by his agent before the end of the transfer window. Phillips confirmed the news, saying: “I’ve been told tonight that Donyell Malen from Dortmund has been offered to Chelsea by his agent."

The Dortmund star could even be an upgrade on Broja, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be in a position to pursue such a deal in the last few hours of the window. The Blues' need for attacking reinforcements remains a prominent problem for Pochettino, however, and Malen could more than play his part in that issue finally reaching a resolution.

"Unstoppable" Malen is better than Broja

If Broja does complete his move away from Chelsea before the end of the window, then they'd be wise to turn to Malen. Not only would the Dutchman replace the young forward, but he'd also be an instant upgrade, as Malen's stats show.

Domestic Leagues 2023/24 Donyell Malen Armando Broja Goals 7 1 Assists 0 0 Expected Goals 5.9 2.4 Key Passes 10 3 Take-ons Completed 33 13

A player who showed great potential in the early stages of his career, Malen received praise from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who called the forward "unstoppable".

The fact that the Dutchman has reportedly been offered to Chelsea by his agent suggests that a move could be on the cards in the near future, whether that be today or in the summer transfer window. So, Malen is certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming months.