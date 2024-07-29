With the Tood Boehly era at Chelsea characterised by high spending in the transfer window, the Blues' owner looks set to open his chequebook again as they open talks to bring a new attacker to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea make early moves in the transfer market

As has been seen in previous windows, Chelsea have been quick off the blocks in the transfer window and have already brought a number of new players through the door in West London.

The biggest name to arrive at Stamford Bridge so far this summer is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who makes the move to Chelsea from Leicester City. The midfielder impressed during the Foxes' title winning campaign in the Championship last season and joins his former boss Enzo Maresca, who also swapped the King Power for the King's Road this summer.

Chelsea signings summer 2024 Joined from Fee Paid Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Leicester City €35.40million (£30million) Omari Kellyman Aston Villa €22.50million (£19million) Renato Viega FC Basel €14.00million (£11.8million) Caleb Wiley Atlanta United €10.10million (£8.5million) Marc Guiu Barcelona €6.00million (£5million) Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham Free transfer

With the Blues' business far from over, the latest rumours have seen Chelsea linked with a move for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker has been touted for a move to Stamford Bridge for some time with the Blues looking for a fresh face to lead their line next season.

As Boehly and Co continue to look for new talents, it appears that Chelsea are set to compete with their Premier League rivals for a player seemingly destined to be playing his football in England next season.

Blues open talks for Federico Chiesa deal

As reported by Team Talk, the Italian press are claiming that Chelsea have opened talks with the agents of Juventus star Federico Chiesa. A report from a couple of weeks back suggested that Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, had been offering the Italian international to clubs in the Premier League with Ramadani now traveling to London to seal the deal.

The Italian winger has previously been linked with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, meaning that the Blues may have a fight on their hands to bring the player to Stamford Bridge this summer. With interest in the player high, Ramadani has made it clear that Chiesa's wage demands of £130,000 per week will have to be met.

Chiesa first rose to prominence during EURO 2020 where the winger scored twice as Italy lifted the trophy in dramatic fashion, beating England on penalties. Speaking at the time, legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon spoke of his surprise at Chiesa's performances at the tournament: "After a season at Juve with Federico it is no longer a surprise for me, but it was not obvious that he would be able to play at such a high level in a tournament like the European Championship.

"If you do those things at such a high level, then it means that you are really special."

With Chiesa a well established talent on both the international and domestic stage, it would be an impressive coup to bring the player to Stamford Bridge this summer.