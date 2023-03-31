Chelsea have 'got in touch' to bring Porto forward Pepe to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Pepe to Chelsea?

Todd Boehly could reportedly be ready to sanction a mass exodus in the summer - to help ease the club's financial pressures - with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech facing uncertain futures. Indeed, this also means attacking reinforcements could be needed, which is where Pepe comes into play.

The Brazilian’s contract at the Estadio do Dragao isn’t set to expire until 2027 but his impressive performances have caught the eye of Graham Potter. His side were credited with an initial interest in the winger by Record and Portuguese outlet A Bola later revealed that the Blues, alongside top-flight rivals Arsenal, both sent scouts to watch their target in action late last year.

Even though a deal failed to materialise in January, they may have already taken a second bite of the cherry.

According to Globo Esporte (via Sport Witness), Chelsea and the Gunners “got in touch” with Pepe and are the two teams that have emerged as the “strongest” suitors should he leave Porto. The Primeira Liga starlet has “already received offers” ahead of the upcoming window, one of those being a bid worth €50m (£44m) after the player’s representatives were “approached”, though it’s unknown which club that came from.

Would Pepe be a good signing for Chelsea?

Pepe has been lauded an “important” member of Porto’s first-team squad by journalist Fernando Campos and looking at how fearless and prolific he can be in the final third, Chelsea would definitely be getting an excellent acquisition should they be able to sign him.

Sergio Conceicao’s attacker has recorded eight assists and five goals across all competitions this season, as per Transfermarkt, showing how regularly he takes the chances that he creates. The £25k-p/w talent also ranks in the 99th percentile for successful dribbles, highlighting his desire to take on and beat his marker.

Porto’s forward will know what it takes to be successful having lifted four trophies during his time at the club so could bring that winning mentality and instill it into the rest of the squad in SW6. Since the start of his career, Pepe has operated in seven various positions across the pitch, including in the midfield and on the wing down both the left and right flanks, so would add plenty of versatility to Potter’s team should he put pen to paper at Stamford Bridge.