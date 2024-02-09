Perhaps fearful of breaking the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Chelsea's trend of splashing the cash finally came to a halt during the January transfer window. But that break only looks likely to be temporary with the Blues once again looking to the Brazilian market in an attempt to land a future gem for Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea transfer news

Todd Boehly's transfer tactic since taking ownership of Chelsea has been interesting to say the least. The American has seemingly thrown endless money at the Blues' problems, only for the influx of arrivals to widen the cracks in a sinking ship rather than at the very least paper over them. Focused on signing young players on long-term deals in an attempt to benefit for years to come, Boehly is yet to see the likes of Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk flourish.

With Chelsea stagnating in mid-table in his debut season, Pochettino is under growing pressure. However, the Argentine revealed that he has the full backing of the board, despite the club's lack of progress during his tenure so far.

Even as the poor results continue to come though, the Blues are sticking to their transfer tactic. According to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea are eyeing a move to sign Thalys from Palmeiras. A deal would require the London club to hijack serious interest from Barcelona and Manchester United, and also beat the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City to the 18-year-old's signature.

Supposedly dubbed the "new Endrick" in Brazil, Palmeiras will set a price tag of between €35m and €40m (£30m and £34m) for the striker, who can also play off the front or on the right wing. For a player who those in Brazil believe is reminiscent of the legendary Rivaldo, that could quickly prove to be a bargain price, should Chelsea push on and secure a deal for the centre-forward.

"Superb" Thalys would continue Chelsea trend

If Chelsea did sign Thalys, it would continue their trend of welcoming Brazilian gems. Just last summer, the Blues signed Deivid Washington and Angelo - both 18-years-old - from Santos. And this came one summer after they secured the signature of Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama, who is also only 18.

So, whilst Chelsea continue to struggle in the Premier League's mid-table, Boehly will hope to see Brazil's next generation carry the London giants back to the top of English football for years to come once they reach their potential. Adding Thalys to that makes perfect sense too. The teenager is someone who's earned high praise from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig...

It's not crazy to think that those at Stamford Bridge could one day witness a strike partnership of Washington and Thalys, a thought that is sure to excite the Blues faithful amid a fairly miserable campaign.