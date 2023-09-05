Chelsea's lacklustre start to the season continued this past weekend following their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Questions are now being asked over the Blues' transfer business, with one journalist saying he doesn't understand one signing in particular.

Robert Sanchez was one of several additions the west London club made during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish shot-stopper departed Brighton & Hove Albion in a £25m deal that saw him become Chelsea's new no.1 after the sales of Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Despite impressing during his Seagulls spell, it seems not everyone is convinced he's the right man for such an important position.

What was said about Robert Sanchez?

Speaking on his talkSPORT show, journalist Andy Jacobs was critical of Chelsea's "scatter gun" approach, specifically pointing out the Blues new 'keeper as an example.

"Sanchez, I don’t get it. He was Brighton’s third keeper. You paid £25m for him," Jacobs said on his show with co-host Paul Hawksbee.

"He’s not a great shot-stopper. His distribution is pretty poor. Brighton didn’t think he was good enough; why do you think he’s good enough?"

Although he made 90 appearances during his time on the south coast, Sanchez was replaced by Roberto De Zerbi towards the end of his time at the club.

The Italian manager opted for English veteran Jason Steele instead, stating that the 'career backup' was "closer than Robert to my style."

When looking into the Spaniard's stats from the 2022/23 season, it doesn't do much to strengthen his cause.

Based on the statistics compiled by FootyStats, Sanchez had a save percentage of just 62% last season, putting him in just the 16th percentile of all Premier League goalkeepers. He also only managed a pass completion rate of just 74.4%, placing him in only the 37th percentile.

In comparison, Steele ranked in the 13th percentile for save percentage, putting him lower than his former teammate. However, that only tells a small part of the story, as Steele ranked in the 86th percentile in clean sheets and in the 92nd percentile for pass completion.

What next for Chelsea?

With the international break taking place over the course of the next two weeks, Chelsea have an opportunity to reflect on what has been an inconsistent start to the season. Just four points from their opening four games sees the Blues sat in 12th place at the start of their Premier League campaign.

Since new owner Todd Boehly has joined the club, it has been far from stable. He has overseen four managers in a little over a year and has signed 27 players in the same period of time.

Former boss Frank Lampard spoke about the difficulty of working with such a big squad, explaining that "if I really want to focus on the 11 for tomorrow, that means I've got to have like 18 players over there, and you kind of saw the body language of some of them, they walked off like...again."

Chelsea fans will hope that new manager Mauricio Pochettino fares better in managing the ginormous squad he has at his disposal but the early signs are troubling, especially considering the business he has sanctioned, with the arrival of Sanchez already causing division in the media.