To say it's been a fairly successful transfer window for Chelsea would be an understatement. It's been a case of what Mauricio Pochettino wants, he gets, at times, with Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo both cases representing that.

In total, the Blues have welcomed nine reinforcements, whilst bidding farewell to an incredible 20 players in what has been some rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

They might not be done there, either, with reports suggesting that another transfer target has asked to leave their current club, as the transfer window enters its final days.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

After enjoying such a busy summer already, many would believe that Chelsea would have themselves a settled squad to compete with, signalling the end of consistent arrivals. That does not seem to be the case, however, with goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic reportedly set to complete his move to Stamford Bridge.

With time still remaining in the transfer window, too, anything could yet happen. We, of course, saw just how willing Chelsea are to spend more money this summer, after they reportedly attempted to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, before he signed a new contract at Selhurst Park.

Now, having missed out on the former Reading man, the Blues could return for Lyon winger Bradley Barcola, who has now "suddenly" asked to leave the Ligue 1 club, according to RMC Sport, via Sport Witness.

The Blues will have to step up their reported interest in the 20-year-old, however, with RMC Sport reporting that it is Paris Saint-Germain in pole position to secure his signature.

We've seen Chelsea turn transfers around already this summer, though, when they, most-notably, swooped in to welcome Caicedo after Liverpool reportedly agreed a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion.

They then went onto sign another Liverpool target in the form of Lavia, and may look to use similar techniques for wantaway winger Barcola.

How good is Bradley Barcola?

Whilst Chelsea don't necessarily need another winger this summer, given that they've already got Noni Madeuke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Carney Chukwuemeka to call upon. But, it is clear that if the right option comes along, they will not hesitate, with their attempt to sign Olise an example of that.

So, it comes down to whether or not Barcola is the right option. And it could easily be argued that he is. At just 20-years-old, the Frenchman is in the 98th percentile for assists by players in his position, as per FBref, and is a player on the rise in Ligue 1.

Compared to Olise, who is also 20-years-old, as per FBref, Barcola was involved in the same number of goals last season in fewer appearances, and had a better take-on success, sitting at an impressive 50%.

Everything is pointing towards an indication that, having missed out on Olise, Barcola would be an ideal second choice for Chelsea to turn their attention to.

With time running out in the window and PSG reportedly in pole position, however, the Premier League side will have to act fast if they want to secure the Lyon man's signature.

It's certainly one to keep an eye on, that's for sure.