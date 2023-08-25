Highlights Chelsea have made nine new signings and sold 19 players in a busy transfer window so far.

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as a backup option, following the exit of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a significant transfer update ahead of Friday's clash with Luton.

Chelsea have had themselves yet another busy transfer window full of exits and, once again, many incomings. In total, the Blues have welcomed nine reinforcements and waved goodbye to an incredible 19 players.

Among those sold include Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Mateo Kovacic, all to Premier League rivals to free up room for those who have made the move to Stamford Bridge.

Now, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to welcome yet another player, as the summer transfer window nears its end.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

It's no surprise that Chelsea have splashed the cash and waved goodbye to a number of players this summer following last season's campaign to forget. The Premier League giants never really got going last time out, starting the season with Thomas Tuchel, before Graham Potter endured a nightmare tenure and Frank Lampard added the cherry on top to see the Blues finish as low as 12th.

Now, a new era is underway at Stamford Bridge, with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino attempting to steer a sinking ship towards glory once more. So far, however, all we've got is an indication of just how tough a job the Argentine has on his hands, after his side earned a point against Liverpool on the opening day before suffering a shock 3-1 defeat against West Ham United.

With time still remaining in the summer transfer window, though, Chelsea have gone back to the drawing board amid their poor start, starting by welcoming goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who has undergone his medical, and will sign his contract until June 2030 before Pochettino's side square off against Luton Town tonight, according to Fabrizio Romano, who added his patented "here we go".

The goalkeeper's arrival follows the exit of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who left for Real Madrid earlier in the window.

Who is Djordje Petrovic?

Just 23-years-old, Petrovic will likely come in as a back-up option for Pochettino, who has already welcomed Robert Sanchez this summer.

Of course, if the Serbian does impress, then it would come as little shock if the new Chelsea manager made a dramatic change at the expense of Sanchez, who lost his place at Brighton & Hove Albion to Jason Steele last season.

With no European football to contend with, too, the former New England Revolution man may find initial opportunities hard to come by at Stamford Bridge, making competitions such as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup even more important.

From Pochettino's perspective, he'll just be hoping to see his side gain their first three points of the season against Luton in the Premier League's Friday night kick-off. If they do fail to secure victory against the newly-promoted side, questions may begin to be asked of the Argentine already.

No matter how the result goes against Luton, however, it looks set to be a proud day for Petrovic, who will be going from MLS football all the way to the Premier League.

As the transfer window comes to a close, Chelsea will, as ever, be one of the most interesting sides to watch, despite already spending plenty of money on reinforcements in the last couple of months.