Chelsea could still sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January, with one journalist sharing a promising update on the situation.

Goals have been a problem at times this season under Mauricio Pochettino, with Chelsea (34) scoring fewer goals than seven of the sides in the top half of the Premier League after 20 games. The Blues have been linked with a move for a new striker in recent months, with Osimhen a player that has seemingly remained on the club’s radar.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Rumours over a transfer this year have increased in recent days, with claims from Italy suggesting that Chelsea are ready to pay Osimhen’s €120m (£104m) release clause in the summer to welcome the Napoli forward. However, in a new development, it looks as if there could now still be hope of a huge January move materialising for the star striker.

Journalist Simon Phillips took to Substack, relayed by The Chelsea Chronicle, to share a new update on Osimhen and a move to Stamford Bridge. He revealed that co-owner Behdad Eghbali has held “positive” talks with the striker’s entourage, adding that they are looking at a way to make a move possible this month.

“I understand Chelsea have had contact with Osimhen’s entourage in recent weeks/days to discuss the possibility of the Napoli striker joining Chelsea. The feedback they have had is positive, with there being an understanding that Osimhen would be open to joining Chelsea.

“Behdad Eghbali has initiated this contact and now has good relations with Osimhen’s agent. Now, that doesn’t mean Chelsea are 100% signing Osimhen, and it doesn’t mean that he would also not be open to joining other clubs if they come in.

“But right now, Chelsea’s ownership are very keen to try and do something to get Osimhen in the door at Chelsea and one source has even said they are still looking for a way to try and make that happen this month.”

Victor Osimhen's form in 2023/24

Osimhen enjoyed a career-best season last year, netting 31 goals in all competitions for Napoli, helping them to the Serie A title. (Victor Osimhen stats – Transfermarkt) The 25-year-old has continued to find the back of the net during the current campaign and is on course for another productive year in front of goal.

Victor Osimhen stats 2023/23 Appearances 18 Minutes played 1,315 Goals 8 Assists 3

The Nigeria international has already earned plenty of praise during his career, too, including from Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, who labelled Osimhen a “complete player” when comparing him to Didier Drogba.

"But Didier didn’t dive. That’s because Didier was too strong to dive! I see a lot of similarities but it’s unfair to compare players from different eras. They both play with a lot of physicality and they are both very good with scoring, taking their opportunities. He’s a very complete player. He’s got a good reference going forward, he can link up play and he’s devastating in the air. He’s a pest to defenders."

If a move can happen this month, then Chelsea may feel their striker woes could be solved for the future, and it looks as if it is one to keep an eye on.