Chelsea could sign a Premier League defender in a possible swap deal which may see Trevoh Chalobah leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer rumours

The Blues are yet to make a marquee signing during the January transfer window, with Thursday’s deadline fast approaching. Mauricio Pochettino could be frustrated as a result, with the manager admitting last month that the club need to look at winter window additions.

"After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement.

"That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season. We need to be more aggressive. Then it's a massive assessment and when the transfer window opens, we will see what we can do.

"I don't say if I am going to ask for more or less players. It's to see if the perception matches the reality. We are missing something. We need to improve our reality."

A number of players have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this month, though, including a plethora of forwards as potential short-term solutions.

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has reportedly “chosen” to join Chelsea, although a deal may not materialise until the summer. Therefore, an attacking solution could be brought in until the end of the season, with the likes of AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis, Zenit St Petersburg’s Mateo Cassierra, Cercle Brugge’s Kevin Denkey and Atletico Mineiro’s Paulinho all offered to Chelsea this month.

There could still be time for further outgoings as well, including Chalobah, and by the looks of things, a possible swap deal may be on the cards.

According to CaughtOffside and journalist Rudy Galetti, Fulham manager Marco Silva is keen on Chalobah and Chelsea are open to letting him go on a permanent basis before the end of the month. The report adds that another option could be a potential player swap, given that Chelsea have been in contact for information about left-back Antonee Robinson during the transfer discussions for Chalobah.

Robinson appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation, and at 26 years of age, you could argue that Chelsea may be getting a left-back in his prime.

The left-footed USA international, who has been Fulham's second-best player this season, as per WhoScored, may be just what Chelsea need as well, given Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella’s injury issues this season.

Robinson has gone from strength to strength at Craven Cottage, making more than 100 appearances for the club, and by the looks of things, a move across London could be one to keep an eye on over the coming days.