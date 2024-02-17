After a rare window without any major incomings, Chelsea look set to spend big once more in the summer, as they look to finally find the formula to ensure their return to the Premier League's top four, which could see one European star arrive.

Chelsea transfer news

Despite signing several fresh faces in a major summer overhaul last summer, the Blues have failed to improve on their results and currently sit as low as 10th in the Premier League - just two places above where they finished in the previous campaign. It's so far been a case of new stars, new manager but same Chelsea under Todd Boehly's ownership. From Champions League winners in 2021, the Blues, under Mauricio Pochettino, now find themselves a world away from Europe's elite.

One problem that those in London have consistently faced since the days of Diego Costa, however, is a player to lead the line and find the back of the net week in, week out. Alvaro Morata once tried, before failing. So too did academy graduate Tammy Abraham, before finding the exit door. And now the responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, with the former struggling with injuries and the latter remaining unconvincing in front of goal.

So the attention turns to the summer once again and a player who could finally fill the golden boots of Costa. According to Rudy Galetti, Chelsea are prepared to trigger main target Victor Osimhen's €130m (£111m) release clause this summer and are set to speed up their plan to secure the Napoli forward over fears that Paris Saint-Germain could make their move.

The French giants will be on high alert when it comes to top strikers this summer with reports indicating that Kylian Mbappe is set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season. If they come in for Osimhen, Chelsea may face a tough battle.

"Fantastic" Osimhen could solve Chelsea problem

The deal would cost a hefty fee, but it is one worth paying for a player of Osimhen's calibre. The Napoli man has become the star man in Italy, helping his side to win the famous Scudetto last season, whilst also earning the praise of former AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho. The former Blues man still couldn't help but aim some criticism at the forward, however, saying:

"I told him that he scored a wonderful goal and needs to stop diving so much. His goal was fantastic, he did the same thing when we met earlier this season, so he’s a fantastic player. But he mustn’t dive."

Osimhen's stats, meanwhile, show just how much of an upgrade he'd be on Jackson at Stamford Bridge:

Stats (per 90) Victor Osimhen Nicolas Jackson Goals 0.64 0.40 Assists 0.18 0.12 Expected Goals 0.61 0.63 Aerial Duels Won 1.91 0.98

As Chelsea look to get back to their best, Osimhen could quickly prove to be the key if the Blues complete a deal to welcome the forward to Stamford Bridge this summer.