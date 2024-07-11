Chelsea are planning a seven-year contract offer to sign a "quality" forward, who could even end up replacing high-earner Raheem Sterling this summer.

Sterling linked with Chelsea exit after falling out of favour

The 29-year-old racked up 10 goals and a further eight assists across 43 appearances in all competitions last season, but his overall form under Mauricio Pochettino was questioned on more than one occasion.

Sterling was a mainstay in Pochettino's starting elevens last season, until the Argentine decided to drop him towards the end of 2023/2024, with the ex-Liverpool winger ultimately relegated to the bench by Chelsea's former head coach.

The £325,000-per-week ace managed just three starts out of his last 11 league appearances for Chelsea, and it is unclear whether new manager Enzo Maresca will look at Sterling with more favour despite working together at Man City.

Raheem Sterling's all-time stats for Chelsea in all competitions Appearances 81 Goals 19 Assists 12 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,321 via Transfermarkt

Previous reports have claimed that Chelsea were considering the use of Sterling in a player-plus-cash bid to sign Michael Olise, who ended up rejecting Stamford Bridge in favour of a move to Bayern Munich.

Sterling himself has reportedly conceded he may have to leave Chelsea, even if he doesn't wish to, in order to regain his lost England place. The winger missed out on a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 this summer, with the likes of Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon preferred by the Three Lions boss.

Sterling hasn't actually been selected for a single England squad since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, so it appears he has some work to do to fight his way back into contention over the coming years, if he indeed can.

Perhaps a move away and fresh start could provide Sterling with more game time and the opportunity to prove his worth elsewhere, and if the forward does end up parting company two years after his transfer from Man City, Chelsea have their eyes on a replacement.

Chelsea planning to offer Karim Adeyemi seven-year contract

Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi has been heavily linked in the last week, with CaughtOffside sharing an update.

According to their information, Chelsea are planning to offer Adeyemi a seven-year deal to join them, and he could replace Sterling who is attracting interest from the Middle East.

The 22-year-old, who bagged seven goal contributions in all competitions for Dortmund last season, has previously given Chelsea nightmares in Europe. Adeyemi scored the winner against them for Dortmund in a 2023 Champions League tie first leg, with former BVB boss Edin Terzic lavishing praise on the German.

"This is the quality of Karim," said Terzic.

"It was a corner kick and we defended it quite well. It was a dangerous situation but then when you see his acceleration, and this is something we showed him at half-time as well. And this is what he did. His first touch was there to accelerate the game.

"If you are quick like this then it is going to be very tough for every defence to defend against him. It was a great goal and it was very important as it was the winning goal. I hope that he can continue to perform like this.”