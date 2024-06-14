A £50 million Chelsea star has been floated as a potential makeweight in "conversations" between the Blues and Crystal Palace over Michael Olise.

Chelsea make approach to sign Michael Olise this week

As reported by multiple reliable media outlets, Chelsea have made contact with Palace over signing Olise this week as they look to navigate around his complicated £60 million release clause.

His £60 million clause is said to only be valid for clubs playing in the Champions League next season, and with Chelsea instead qualifying for the Conference League, there are murmurs they could have to pay a larger fee.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have been in dialogue with Palace chiefs over the matter, and it is believed they would have an excellent chance of signing the 22-year-old if they can settle on a fee with personal terms being no issue.

Michael Olise's stats in all competitions for Crystal Palace last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 128 Minutes played 1,278

Olise has been on Chelsea's radar for weeks now, and reports have suggested that the winger is keen to make the move across London to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have apparently held talks with Olise's agents as well, who is actually eligible to represent France, England, Algeria or Nigeria at international level.

The Guardian claim that Chelsea have moved ahead of Man United in the race for Olise, with teammate Joel Ward perhaps explaining exactly why the west Londoners are keen to do a deal.

"He will ignite the place. He sets it alight,” said Ward on Olise. “If we can get those two [Olise and Eberechi Eze] on the pitch, as well as the other lads that we have throughout the squad, we’ve got more than enough to frighten teams going forward.

“Michael adds a different element to it too. He has that killer instinct, he has that arrogance – in the right way – to go about the game. For such a young talent, he’s got a very wise head on him.

“He’s very tactically astute, he wants to learn, he wants to develop and you can see that he’s got that desire to go and make things happen. When you need him to grab a game by the scruff of the neck, he does that, and he takes it upon himself to go and be the difference.”

Sterling floated as makeweight in Chelsea talks for Olise

The Boot Room have an interesting update on the winger's potential move to Chelsea, and it involves high-earning star Raheem Sterling.

Signed from Man City for around £50 million, Chelsea chiefs are believed to have told the Englishman that he isn't in their long-term plans. As well as this, it is believed Sterling's name has been mentioned in Chelsea's conversations with Palace over signing Olise.

As chairman Todd Boehly looks to get Sterling's £325,000-per-week salary off the books, he could kill two birds with one stone by including him in a swap for Olise, but much will depend on the 29-year-old's willingness to make the move.