Chelsea and manager Enzo Maresca are prepared to let a young forward depart Stamford Bridge this summer, but they've rejected an opening transfer bid and have set out certain conditions.

One of BlueCo's most unpopular decisions to date was selling Cobham graduate and 2023/2024 mainstay Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid, in a deal worth around £38 million, despite being a star player under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

While Gallagher rejected multiple two-year contract offers to stay at Chelsea, which included the option of an additional season, you can understand why the England international may have felt these proposals were below what he should've been offered.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Chelsea have agreed a host of new and largely unproven young signings on long-term deals since Todd Boehly's takeover in 2022, and many would think that Gallagher should've been handed a similar package, considering his importance for the Blues last campaign.

However, it wasn't to be, so the west Londoners were then forced to sell Gallagher to Atletico this summer - rather than lose him for free next year. Indeed, the England international now waves goodbye to Stamford Bridge, and he may not be the only academy graduate to do so.

Chelsea are actively looking to sell striker Armando Broja, who is said to be attracting interest from Juventus, Everton and Wolves. The same can be said of versatile defender Trevoh Chalobah as well.

It is believed Chelsea have told Chalobah he is free to leave before deadline day, with the Englishman also left out of their pre-season tour of the USA. Talks remain ongoing between Napoli and Chelsea over a deal for Romelu Lukaku as well, which could potentially see Victor Osimhen come the other way, so many more exits are expected in the coming weeks.

Chelsea reject opening Rangers bid for Leo Castledine

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, another player who could leave Chelsea this summer is highly-rated young attacker Leo Castledine - who has first team minutes under his belt.

The 18-year-old is well regarded at Cobham, so much so that they're not willing to sell him outright. It is believed SPFL heavyweights Rangers have had a loan-to-buy bid rejected by Chelsea for Castledine, who are willing to let him leave this summer, but only on a straight loan.

The attacking midfielder has interest from other clubs in Scotland and England, so it is down to Rangers as they consider their next move.

"Congratulations Leo," said Blues legend John Terry, after the teenager made his first team debut in the FA Cup against Middlesbrough last season. "Love him and so will the Chelsea fans, he is like a magnet in the box."