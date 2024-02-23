Chelsea are thought to be open to selling a recent signing at the end of the season, according to a new report.

The Blues and Todd Boehly were once again busy in the transfer market last summer, bringing in multiple new players ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s first season in charge. They already appear to be planning for the summer as well, with Napoli star Victor Osimhen appearing to be a top target.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

As can be seen, big money was splashed on a plethora of additions, however, that hasn’t improved the club’s fortunes in the Premier League with Chelsea on course to miss out on the top six once again.

They are in the final of the EFL Cup against Liverpool this weekend, but one player who will miss the Wembley showdown through injury may well end up leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.

Robert Sanchez could leave Chelsea

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have made a decision on the future of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, revealing he could already be set to exit Stamford Bridge.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Chelsea plan to listen to offers for Sanchez, 26, who is now on the comeback trail after his last appearance against Everton in December 2023.”

In fact, Boehly and the Blues are plotting to sign a new first-choice ‘keeper in the summer, despite Dorde Petrovic impressing Pochettino in recent months. No names are mentioned, but it looks as if it could be a case of one in and one out in Sanchez, who is under contract until 2030.

The 26-year-old has made 16 top-flight appearances this season, keeping just three clean sheets and conceding 25 times.

Sanchez's worst games for Chelsea WhoScored rating Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal 4.58/10 Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea 5.50/10 West Ham 3-1 Chelsea 5.99/10 Chelsea 2-1 AFC Wimbledon 6.10/10 Chelsea 0-2 Brentford 6.15/10

However, he was hailed as a “monster” by former manager Graham Potter, who said during their time at Brighton in 2021:

“He is a monster in terms of his physicality. He’s not just big but he is powerful, he is fast. In terms of attributes as a goalkeeper, he has got everything to be a top goalkeeper. We have to keep helping him, supporting him. I thought he was really good. He made some good saves but also aerially helped out because Burnley challenge you in the box.”

As mentioned, he has been out through injury this year, so you could say it feels harsh making a decision on his future after just a few months of action. If Pochettino feels it is right, though, then Chelsea could grant him his wish with a new name in-between the sticks, making this one to watch over the coming months.