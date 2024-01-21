Whilst Chelsea have so far endured a rare quiet spell in the transfer window, the Blues have been linked with a number of players and could yet make their move to sign a major reinforcement before the end of the month.

Chelsea transfer news

Routed in mid-table in the Premier League, there's no doubt that Chelsea once again need reinforcements, despite welcoming a number of additions in the summer. Mauricio Pochettino's side just haven't got going this season, with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss failing to make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge. Speaking on the potential for new arrives, Pochettino previously said: "It is not like this. Like you know, too many rumours going around the clubs. It is not what they translate to me. It is not necessary to sell to buy some players.

"I am very positive and happy with the squad. We are working, if something appears, we will announce. At the moment we are assessing and working normally, how we have been working from the beginning of the season."

With that said, one name that has been mentioned is Alphonso Davies. According to reports in Spain, Chelsea are ready to make their move for Davies in an attempt to beat Real Madrid to his signature. It's clear that Todd Boehly is once again not messing around when seeking reinforcements and given that the left-back's current Bayern Munich deal expires in 18 months, the Blues could take full advantage.

It may be difficult to convince the Canadian to choose Stamford Bridge over the Santiago Bernabeu, but money, as ever, seems unlikely to be the problem for those in London if they push on and attempt to secure a deal either this month or in the summer transfer window. A standout star, Davies could be one to watch.

"Unbelievable" Davies is better than Chilwell

Ben Chilwell's injury history means that Chelsea are often left without a reliable starting left-back for Pochettino, but Davies wouldn't just solve that problem, he could also be a major upgrade on the former Leicester City man, as Davies' stats this season show.

Player Progressive carries per 90 Progressive passes per 90 Passes into the final 1/3 per 90 Blocks per 90 Interceptions per 90 Alphonso Davies 5.50 5.11 4.20 1.37 1.07 Ben Chilwell 3.08 2.56 2.31 0.26 0.77

Davies' most famous game for Bayern Munich is of course the 7-2 thrashing of Barcelona in the Champions League, in which he played a starring role for one particular goal. Praising the left-back for his assist on that night, teammate Joshua Kimmich said:

"That was unbelievable. Even I was a bit ashamed when I celebrated. He gets 99 percent of the credit for the goal. I only had to get the ball over the line."

It's clear that if Chelsea managed to secure a deal to sign Davies, then they could be getting one of the best around in his position. With Real Madrid also interested, it could be a hefty task, but one that the Blues are seemingly ready to pursue.