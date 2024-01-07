With Chelsea still languishing in the Premier League's mid-table, it's no surprise to see the London club stealing the transfer headlines once again. The Blues splashed the cash in the summer to rebuild their squad for Mauricio Pochettino, only to watch on as little progress was made with the Argentine's new side.

Now, there could be further changes at Stamford Bridge in 2024, as Todd Boehly looks to finally solve Chelsea's problems. Among those changes could yet be a star striker to put an end to the club's number nine curse, with reports suggesting that those in London are ready to make a blockbuster offer to complete the deal in the summer.

Chelsea transfer news

Out went Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz and many others in the summer, and in came Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunuku, plus several more. But what has not arrived ever since are the much-needed results. Pochettino's side have suffered defeats against the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Brentford this season, putting them on course for another campaign outside of the Premier League's top six in what could be seen as a disaster at Stamford Bridge. It is the type of form that Boehly will be desperate to avoid a repeat of and that could see one star player arrive in the summer.

According to II Matino via Calcio Napoli, Chelsea are ready to pay the €120m (£104m) release clause for Victor Osimhen in the summer to welcome the Napoli forward. In doing so, the Blues will beat London rivals Arsenal to Osimhen's signature in what could be seen as a major win off the pitch for those at the club, given Arsenal's current position as title challengers. Should the deal take place, Boehly will desperately be hoping to see things finally work out for a summer signing.

"Superman" Osimhen can end Chelsea's striker curse

Ever since the departure of Diego Costa in 2017, Chelsea have arguably struggled to find a striker capable of finding the back of the net on a consistent basis, with the likes of Timo Werner, Alvaro Morata and now Jackson all failing to replicate the former forward's clinical nature in front of goal. Osimhen, however, has proven time and time again that he's more than capable. Winning the 22/23 Serie A Golden Boot award with 26 goals in 33 games, the Nigerian could bring that kind of form to Stamford Bridge. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig is certainly a fan of the forward too, previously posting on X:

Osimhen's stats this season also highlight just how clinical he can be, given that the Napoli star has seven goals in just 11 starts in the current campaign and has managed 0.64 goals per 90, which is even more than Harry Kane has managed this season. With that said, if Chelsea finally want to find a solution to their attacking problems, then they should go all out to sign Osimhen this summer.