Real Madrid could offer Chelsea a "superb" player of theirs in exchange for midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with the Argentine World Cup winner now a top target for Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

Players who could leave Chelsea next year

Head coach Enzo Maresca, who has guided the west Londoners through a promising start to the new Premier League season, wasn't afraid to swing his axe over the summer.

A plethora of other players, including big names like Raheem Sterling (loan), Romelu Lukaku and Conor Gallagher, departed Stamford Bridge after Maresca deemed them surplus to requirements.

Other squad members appear very likely to follow suit, either at the turn of the year or next summer. Maresca recently admitted that Chelsea attempted to offload left-back Ben Chilwell, but to no avail, with the Englishman seen as exit-bound once we reach 2025.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4

Man United have been expressing an interest in Chilwell ahead of January, as the Red Devils pursue a new player for that position, but it is unclear whether United's looming appointment of Ruben Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag will alter their plans.

Meanwhile, it is believed both AC Milan and Barcelona are targeting Carney Chukwuemeka. The elite European duo have been in contact with the £100,000-per-week midfielder's representatives ahead of January, according to some reports, with Chelsea also prepared to sell him in the new year.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea could also decide to loan out Mykhailo Mudryk in the winter, but the Ukraine international did no harm to his Chelsea prospects this season with an impressive performance in a 4-1 win over Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League last week.

As you can see, there are a fair few candidates for the exit door, as uncertainty surrounds the futures of Chukwuemeka, Mudryk and Chilwell. A couple of star players are attracting serious interest from La Liga's biggest sides as well.

Barcelona are firm admirers of Romeo Lavia, who Chelsea have absolutely zero interest in selling (Simon Phillips). The same can be said for one of his mainstay teammates, with Barcelona also fond of Fernandez as Hansi Flick's side scour the market for midfielders.

Now, according to a report from Spain, Barca could face stiff competition from arch-rivals Real Madrid for Fernandez, but the Galacticos are willing to exchange a star player in potential talks for the South American.

Real Madrid prepared to offer Tchouameni in talks to sign Fernandez from Chelsea

Indeed, a Spanish media source explains this week that France international Aurelien Tchouameni could be sacrificed to sweeten a deal with Chelsea.

Real Madrid are prepared to offer Tchouameni to Chelsea in exchange for Fernandez, with the latter wanted personally by Ancelotti. Maresca's midfield ace has become Real's prime target to bolster their central options, and Fernandez could apparently welcome the move.

The 23-year-old is seen by Ancelotti as an ideal signing to complement his young midfield, who would partner the likes of Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.

Whilst Real are prepared to pay around £83 million for Fernandez, there is also the possibility of including Tchouameni in talks to reduce the overall cost of a move. Tchouameni himself cost Real around £83m, including add-ons, to sign from Monaco on a six-year deal in 2022.

“Listen, Tchouameni is a young kid, he’s going to make mistakes but he’s a superb talent, he produces moments out of nowhere, incredible player," said pundit Rio Ferdinand during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Replacing Pogba in a France XI is not an easy task, but so far, Tchouaméni has been superb. Tchouameni showed why he plays for Real Madrid. He has the patience, talent, control, he has everything you need.”