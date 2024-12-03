La Liga giants and European champions Real Madrid are lining up a potential move for one Chelsea star who really impressed against Aston Villa over the weekend, with Carlo Ancelotti's side targeting him to replace a former key figure.

Chelsea continue imperious form with 3-0 win over Aston Villa in Premier League

Blues boss Enzo Maresca was a happy man as his side thumped Premier League top four rivals Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with goals from Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer handing them a crucial three points in the race for a Champions League place.

It was a dominant display from the home side, who enjoyed the vast majority of possession with 64 per cent of the ball, had more shots at goal and forced Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez into more saves (SofaScore).

Chelsea put out-of-form Villa to the sword in west London, and the result has also put them level on points, goals scored, goals conceded and goal difference with Arsenal, who were widely tipped to potentially win the league at the start of this season.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26

Maresca praised his side's aggression in the contest, but refused to get drawn into a debate whether they're now title contenders.

"I said after the Leicester game; no matter who the other team is, it is important to try and play in the way we want to on and off the ball," said Maresca after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Villa.

"When we do this and we get three points, we are for sure happy. I think the performance was very good and the way we prepared the game. They are a very difficult team, they are top defensively.

"It's not easy to find space. They don't press so you have to be patience. We were very aggressive. Nicolas Jackson scored a goal but what he was doing off the ball is what we need."

When asked if Chelsea could challenge for this season's domestic crown, Maresca replied:

"I do not agree with that. We are not ready to compete with Liverpool, Arsenal and City for many reasons. Because we win today, I am not going to change my idea. We are not ready for that. The good thing is we are improving. Soon, hopefully we can be there."

Moises Caicedo featured at right-back to fill in for the injured Reece James, which allowed Fernandez to come back into midfield again after previously being dropped in favour of Roméo Lavia, until recently.

Real Madrid line up move for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez to replace Toni Kroos

The Argentine repaid Maresca's faith with an exceptional display against Villa, getting on the scoresheet for the second time in two league games and attracting praise from the national press for "thriving in an advanced role" (Standard Sport).

Real have been tipped with interest in Fernandez via Spanish media, and now Diario AS have an update on Ancelotti's fondness for the £107 million midfielder.

The newspaper, via Sports Mole, write that Real are lining up a move for Fernandez from Chelsea, as they draw a shortlist of potential replacements for club legend Toni Kroos, who retired in the summer.

Their list features Fernandez, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Man City's Balon d'Or winner Rodri, as Real president Florentino Perez looks to finally fill the gaping void left by Kroos.