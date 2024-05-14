Chelsea are said to be preparing a £65 million total package bid to sign a forward wanted by Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Boehly set to back Chelsea this summer despite PSR concerns

The west Londoners are in real danger of potential Premier League sanctions, as widespread reports suggest Mauricio Pochettino's side may need to raise around £100 million through player sales by the financial deadline on June 30.

Profit and Sustainability rules dictate that English clubs are allowed to make a £105 million total loss over a rolling three-year period, and Chelsea are currently far exceeding this limit after two years of lavish spending under BlueCo and Todd Boehly.

The likes of Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Raheem Sterling could be sold by Chelsea, among many other bit-part players and loanees, to help balance the books and avoid punishments akin to those of Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

Chelsea's most expensive signings under Todd Boehly Price tag (via GiveMeSport) Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £106.8 million Mykhailo Mudryk £89.1 million Wesley Fofana £70 million Marc Cucurella £60 million

Reports have also claimed that Chelsea are plotting potential part-exchange bids this summer, to both sign key targets and rid themselves of unwanted players. It will be a crucial next month and a half, as Fabrizio Romano highlights the club's PSR worries could also have a key impact on their pursuit of long-term striker target Victor Osimhen.

“I think Chelsea will be there,” the transfer expert said.

“The interest is still there. It is really important to understand what is happening; first of all with the FFP situation because Chelsea do not want to overpay, so it is important to know how much the package is going to be for Victor Osimhen.

“It will then be important to see how much Osimhen wants in terms of salary and his contract. So there are some crucial financial points to sort out before Chelsea can say ‘ok’ and go for Osimhen.”

There is also the widely reported chase for Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian to consider. Romano shared news last week that Estevao has verbally agreed personal terms with Chelsea, but until contracts are officially signed, there is still a very real danger that other clubs could enter the running for the attacker.

Chelsea preparing £65 million total package bid for Estevao

Goal Brasil have an update on Chelsea and their talks for the teenager this week, with the west Londoners and a host of Europe's top sides pursuing Estevao, such is his promise.

The South American news outlet, via Sport Witness, write that Chelsea are formulating a £65 million total package bid, including taxes, for Estevao - and talks are ongoing with Palmeiras to try and reach an agreement.

Pochettino's side are very keen to get it over the line and quickly, with Real Madrid among those thought to be lingering in the background. As well as the Galacticos, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Juventus.