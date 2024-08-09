La Liga giants and European champions Real Madrid, following their links to Reece James over the years, have set their sights on another highly-rated Chelsea player who has been compared to Manchester United summer signing Leny Yoro.

Real Madrid linked with move to sign Reece James from Chelsea

Since as far back as last year, the Galacticos have been sporadically linked with a move for the £250,000-per-week Chelsea right-back, with Carlo Ancelotti's side also having their eyes on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold for the role.

The latter has been seen laughing off a move to Spain, though, and Liverpool are quietly confident that Alexander-Arnold will sign a new contract with his current deal set to expire next year as things stand.

James could be viewed as an alternative full-back solution for Madrid, who are reportedly keen to snap up a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. The 32-year-old's contract is also set to run out next year, so it is believed Real are scouring the market for potential Carvajal successors.

When fit and available, James is arguably a world-class player in that position, but the England international defender has a major achilles heel in his torrid injury record. Indeed, James practically missed the entirety of last season through injury, with surgery required on a persistent hamstring problem.

Depending on his performances next season, and whether James can stay fit, he could well be a sound option for Ancelotti. Journalist Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast earlier this year, tipped the Premier League star to make a move to Real Madrid on one crucial condition.

Chelsea's most expensive signings since Clearlake Capital takeover Price tag Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhailo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

“He’s made his comeback and he’s back in the team, but can we see the real Reece James for a long period of time? If we do then he will end up at Real Madrid," said Jones.

"Genuinely, they’ve wanted him for two or three years if he could become the man he could become, but he’s had setback after setback. He’s so good and if he starts the last game of the season then he’s fit for selection in Gareth Southgate’s eyes. I don’t know, I think there’s a huge temptation to take him.”

Real Madrid looking at signing Josh Acheampong from Chelsea

Interestingly, a new report from The Independent and journalist Miguel Delaney claims that James isn't the only Chelsea right-back who Real are considering.

Indeed, it is believed Real are now looking at signing highly-rated young Chelsea right-back Josh Acheampong, who Delaney writes is tipped for big things at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old's sale would count as pure profit in the eyes of PSR, with Chelsea making a habit of selling academy players in recent years through their agreed exit deals for Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount and others.

Acheampong is valued at around £13 million, according to Delaney, and is seen as a youngster with a similar profile to Man United's Leny Yoro ass he can play as a centre-half in addition to right-back.