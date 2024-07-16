A member of Enzo Maresca's squad has set his sights on joining Real Madrid from Chelsea, and it is believed he's desperate to make the transfer happen.

Players who could still be sold by Chelsea before August 30

Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson, Michael Golding and Ian Maatsen have all left Chelsea already, bringing in around £89 million and helping to balance the books after a fairly active first half of the summer window.

Deals for Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Estevao Willian and Renato Veiga have cost Todd Boehly around £93 million, but Chelsea's aforementioned sales have allowed the club to register a net spend of just £4 million so far.

With Profit and Sustainability rules at the forefront of their thinking, the Blues have operated cleverly in this transfer market, so much so that they seemingly have the licence to bring in a few more key additions.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Maresca is said to have made clear he wants a new forward at Chelsea to compete with Nicolas Jackson next season, while other reports suggest that Boehly could bring in another centre-back after Tosin.

As deadline day approaches on August 30, it's set to be another interesting few weeks at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea are far from done in terms of clearing the deadwood. Indeed, Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling are players who could still be sold by Chelsea in the coming month and a half.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley will be especially eager to get Lukaku's £325,000-per-week wages off the books, amid rumoured interest from the likes of AC Milan and Napoli in Serie A.

Another high-earner who set Chelsea back dearly when he signed is goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The 29-year-old became the most expensive shot-stopper of all time when he sealed a £72 million move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, and he takes home around £150,000-per-week in west London.

The Spaniard spent last season on loan at the Bernabeu, with recent reports claiming Kepa is very keen to quit Chelsea and move on this summer.

Kepa ready to take pay cut so he can join Real Madrid from Chelsea

Spanish news source AS have another update on the keeper's future this week. They claim that Kepa is desperate to join Real Madrid from Chelsea and is even willing to take a pay cut so it can happen. Both Chelsea and Kepa are in agreement that it is time for him to go, according to AS, and the former La Liga star is very eager to link back up with Carlo Ancelotti.

Kepa also has held talks with Al-Ittihad, but the Saudi Pro League side had an initial bid turned down from Chelsea (The Athletic), so the door is still open for Real to re-sign him - depending on what happens with Andriy Lunin and his contract situation.