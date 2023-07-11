The dream for every parent is to see their child excel in anything they choose to do, and it doesn't get much better than when your child conquers the world of football. And that's exactly what Reece James, and his sister, Lauren James have done, both playing at the top level.

Reece James is arguably one of the best right-backs in the world when fit. Without him due to injury issues last season, Chelsea struggled to impress, and finished disappointingly in the bottom half of the Premier League, going through three managers.

With Mauricio Pochettino the latest to take the potentially poisoned chalice at Stamford Bridge, James will hope to stay fit, and help the Blues transform back into a Champions League side following a dismal recent campaign.

Even with the lack of success in London of late, however, the England international managed to spark reported interest from Real Madrid, leaving his father shocked.

What did Reece James' father say?

Speaking to The Beautiful Game Podcast, James' father, Nigel, said: "I was just gobsmacked. I don't read things anymore, because yeah, until someone rings my phone, or tells the people I work with what the deal is then you take something seriously but Reece is a top player, so I'm sure most clubs would want to sign him but right now I don't see anything changing.

"He is a Chelsea player and until, if Chelsea wants to sell him, it’s like anything. If a club do not want to work with you anymore and for some reason they want to get rid of you then you go. If they want you … he’s been there since six years of age, his ambition is to wear the armband and captain the side and it broke his heart the season we have had just gone."

Who is Reece James' sister?

Of course, Lauren James also plays professionally at the top, playing for Chelsea in the WSL. Speaking about his daughter, her father said on the aforementioned podcast: “She was too good to train with the Arsenal girls so they tried to move her to train with the women. Senior women in the team did not like it so they moved Lauren to train with the AFC academy boys”

So, with that said, it seems as though top-level football runs in the James family. Both playing for Chelsea, the siblings are living the dream – especially with Lauren off to the Women's World Cup this summer.

Reece James, unlike his sister, may not be competing for the top prizes next season due to the need to first rebuild under Pochettino.

Given the fact that his father has outlined his plans to one day become captain at Stamford Bridge, we doubt James is going anywhere anytime soon, no matter the interest from any club.

Keeping hold of the right-back should certainly be a priority of everyone at the club. You won't find many better in his position, and if he can get over his injury issues, he can surely help return the Blues to the level they belong.

It will be an interesting season for brother and sister, that's for sure.