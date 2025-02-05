Chelsea held "a lot" of January talks to sign a player who's tipped to "become an idol" very soon, according to one side's former president and close advisor.

Chelsea sign new midfielder for Enzo Maresca after request

The January window is now over, and Chelsea finished it by concluding a late deal for Saint-Etienne starlet Mathis Amougou at around £12 million.

Reports in the build up to that transfer suggested that Enzo Maresca was personally very keen on bringing in midfield cover for the likes of Roméo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández, prompting them to even initiate contact over signing Man United starlet Kobbie Mainoo (Simon Phillips).

However, swooping for a player of Mainoo's ilk proved too difficult of a deal to do in January, with Amougou arriving instead of the England international and going straight into the Chelsea first-team - despite some rumours he'd be heading to sister club Strasbourg first.