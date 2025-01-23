Chelsea chiefs have been told they can sign a quality potential replacement for Renato Veiga behind-the-scenes, with the versatile defender now reliably believed to be joining Serie A heavyweights Juventus.

Juventus set to sign Renato Veiga on loan from Chelsea

The 21-year-old has set his sights on playing as a centre-back, rather than at left-back under Enzo Maresca, which has prompted his motivation to depart Stamford Bridge in the short-term.

His personal request to suitors throughout January has been to play in his preferred position, with Borussia Dortmund even reaching an agreement on personal terms with Veiga, before Juventus swooped in and hijacked their deal.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who also reported at the time that Chelsea would only let him go for a permanent fee of around £24 million.

However, the reliable journalist has since reported that Chelsea have softened their stance, with a temporary deal now agreed as Juventus land the Portuguese on loan for the remainder of 2024/2025.

"Juventus agree deal with Chelsea to sign Renato Veiga, here we go," said Romano on X.

"Loan deal for €5m loan fee until June, no buy option clause — and then player back to Chelsea at the end of June for Clubs’ World Cup. Veiga, expected to play as CB at Juventus."

Veiga's determination to play as a centre-back attracted criticism from Maresca before his departure to Serie A, with Chelsea's manager sending a clear message to the former FC Basel star.

"I had a chat with Renato. I told him playing in the position he's playing with us, it's given him the chance to join the national team and created speculation around him, which only happens when you're playing well," said Maresca on Veiga's position.

"If there is a player that wants to play in just one position, they are going to struggle. They have to learn to play in different positions because it's a good thing for the player and the club."

Chelsea informed they can sign Piero Hincapie in January

Maresca is now one defender down for the second half of 2024/25, with attention turning to who could replace Veiga.

According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Chelsea have been made aware they could sign Piero Hincapie from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen this month, but the Ecuadorian won't leave for less than £59 million.

Hincapie, capable of playing both in the centre of defence and as a full-back, has made 18 Bundesliga appearances under Xabi Alonso this season - averaging a 90.4% passing accuracy (WhoScored).

The 23-year-old fits Chelsea's mould of a capable young star on the rise, but it is very debatable whether they'd stump close to £60 million for him when they've just recalled the versatile Trevoh Chalobah.