Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has denied claims that he told Moises Caicedo he could leave this summer amid links to Chelsea.

What's the latest Moises Caicedo transfer news?

It's no secret that the Ecuador midfielder is much-wanted by the Blues right now and they've actually already made an attempt to sign him.

Indeed, as per Sky Sports, Chelsea tabled a bid of £70m for Caicedo but it was rejected out of hand by the Seagulls as they now value their asset at around £100m – which is in the same bracket as Arsenal's record-signing Declan Rice.

No doubt fans of the West London club will be concerned that they might be priced out of a move but there have been some suggestions that De Zerbi gave his midfielder his word that he would be sold this summer.

Indeed, when the player signed a new four-year contract toward the end of last season Fabrizio Romano reported that De Zerbi told Caicedo: "Stay here with us until the end of the season, and we will sell you in the summer."

The journalist added: "This was the plan, this was promised to the player."

However, now refuting these claims, the Brighton manager has insisted that no such promise was made.

Indeed, De Zerbi recently explained to the press the club's current stance, saying: “At the moment Moises is a Brighton player. I spoke with Tony Bloom and he told me if the conditions don’t change, Moises stays with us.

“For me it should be great news because it is difficult to find another player like Moises.”

He then denied talk of there being a verbal agreement to let his midfielder for a certain price, saying: “It is not true. I am coach, not owner, I’m not a sporting director. I’m only a coach. Believe me, it is difficult to be a coach.”

What did De Zerbi say about Colwill and Caicedo?

These claims from the Brighton boss will likely annoy many Chelsea fans who may feel as though this potential summer transfer is slipping through their fingers.

To make things worse, De Zerbi probably then upset even more Blues supporters when he suggested that Caicedo may even play for the Seagulls with their very own Levi Colwill next season.

The Chelsea defender spent last term on loan down on the south coast and is still wanted by Brighton, and they've already had a £30m bid rejected with Mauricio Pochettino keen on keeping him around.

De Zerbi also proposed a possible swap deal as a compromise. In full, he said: “There are two questions. Not only about Caicedo, also about Colwill, and maybe it can be [a swap].

“I would like to play with Caicedo and Colwill together but at the moment I can only speak about Caicedo as Colwill is not one of my players.”

It remains to be seen where the two players end up at the end of the transfer market but at the moment it feels as though any outcome could end up happening.

Perhaps both will stay put at their current clubs, perhaps both will play under De Zerbi for the Seagulls next term, and perhaps both will end up with Pochettino at Chelsea.