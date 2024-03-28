Chelsea are “following the situation” of a £60m-rated defender ahead of a potential summer move.

Chelsea transfer rumours

The Blues haven’t had the best of campaigns under Mauricio Pochettino, despite Todd Boehly backing the Argentine in the summer transfer window with a number of new signings.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Chelsea currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, 17 points adrift of the top four with 11 games to go. There is still the chance of Pochettino winning silverware in his first Stamford Bridge season, although the Blues are taking on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Following another tricky year, attention could soon be on the upcoming transfer market, with Boehly and co seemingly wanting a new striker to rival Nicolas Jackson.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen appears to be top of the wishlist when it comes to forwards, with Chelsea reportedly leading the race to sign the Nigeria international. Meanwhile, contact has also been made for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, but according to Fabrizio Romano, there could also be additions at the back.

Chelsea eyeing centre-back Leny Yoro

Romano, talking to Caught Offside, said that Chelsea are keeping their eye on Lille defender Leny Yoro, although there are yet to be any talks over a transfer.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen to do a deal, with Romano expecting the Blues to be “busy” when it comes to centre-back signings this summer.

“Some Chelsea fans have been asking me about links with Leny Yoro, the young centre-back who has been doing fantastic with Lille and who could be one to watch for the summer. “The reality is that the situation is still the same as I’ve been mentioning for months – Real Madrid are seriously pushing for Yoro, while PSG will do their best because they already wanted Yoro last January. “Chelsea are following the situation, but there are no concrete talks, nothing else. Despite what may have been written elsewhere, I’m not sure there’s much to report here for now. “However, I see Chelsea busy with centre-backs in the summer. There will be movements in that position, priority to the outgoings and then Chelsea will consider incomings but that could be one more position to follow in the summer. There is nothing concrete yet in terms of negotiations, as far as I know.”

Yoro has also been heavily linked with Manchester United and is thought to be valued at £60m. The 18-year-old has already made more than 50 appearances at senior level for Lille and has been dubbed an “immense” talent by scout Antonio Mango, who has compared Yoro to Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk.

A move to Stamford Bridge could therefore be one to watch, however, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs also pushing for a deal, Chelsea may need to act fast.