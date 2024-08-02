Napoli boss Antonio Conte has told the Serie A club's board he wants another Chelsea player alongside Romelu Lukaku, as talks continue over the Belgian joining them with Victor Osimhen potentially heading the other way.

Chelsea in talks with Napoli over Lukaku and Osimhen

Earllier this week, reliable journalists like The Athletic's David Ornstein and GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs shared news that Chelsea are in talks with Napoli over a swap involving Lukaku and Osimhen.

Lukaku has already agreed a three-year contract to join Napoli from Chelsea, and the Belgian is willing to take a pay cut so the move can happen, but the west Londoners are yet to shake hands on a final fee with the Serie A side.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca's men are still in the market for a new striker, motivating them to discuss the possibility of Osimhen trading places with Lukaku. The Nigerian had agreed terms on a move to PSG but is believed to favour Chelsea if they can strike a deal with Napoli.

The transfer could even be done on loan with an obligation to buy next summer, as Todd Boehly and co are reluctant to pay the 25-year-old's £110 million release clause.

Victor Osimhen Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 25 15 3 Champions League 6 2 1 Italy Cup 1 0 0

"Chelsea are in talks with Napoli over Victor Osimhen, whilst Romelu Lukaku has already agreed to a pay cut and a three-year contract to move to Naples," wrote Jacobs on X earlier this week.

"#CFC don't want to pay the €120m+ release clause but are keen on Osimhen should the structure change or price drop. Loan with option has been discussed, as David Ornstein called. Also understand Napoli have raised a loan-option into an obligation should Chelsea qualify for #UCL. Spoke about Osimhen yesterday on the London is Blue podcast. Door not shut. Osimhen also impatient to move, which has caused Napoli to re-assess their position.

"Osimhen has agreed terms with PSG but is understood to be in favour of Chelsea should a club-to-club agreement be reached. PSG talks over a fee/structure haven't progressed to date.

"Saudi offer for Osimhen won't be made unless the Nigerian striker gives a green light after rejected three offers from Al-Hilal 12 months ago. Napoli wanting Lukaku helps Chelsea, as does Osimhen putting pressure on Napoli to leave as soon as possible."

It appears Conte's desire to sign Lukaku will be key for Chelsea getting Osimhen over the line, but the ex-Stamford Bridge boss has now set his sights on another player at Cobham, who could also help to facilitate a deal.

Conte tells Napoli to sign Casadei alongside Lukaku in Osimhen swap talks

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Conte has told the Napoli board he likes Cesare Casadei, and Chelsea are willing to include the Italian in a deal for Osimhen alongside Lukaku.

"Something that has now come to light via SPTC sources that might help Chelsea’s chances is that Conte has also told the Napoli board that he likes Cesare Casadei, and Napoli have already had an interest in the Chelsea midfielder prior to Conte’s arrival," wrote Phillips on his Substack.

"Chelsea now know this and will be willing to add Casadei to the deal as well. Once again, it will be on Napoli though and the overall deal, and whether they will accept Casadei as ‘part’ of the deal. But Casadei has now been mentioned in talks as well as Lukaku."

Casadei signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan in 2022 for around £12 million, spending the first half of last season on loan at Leicester City under Maresca, before re-joining Mauricio Pochettino for the second half of 23/24.