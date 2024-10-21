Chelsea are keeping a close eye on a bargain deal as they look to bolster their backline under Enzo Maresca, it has been reported, with a long-term target potentially available on the cheap due to his contract situation.

Chelsea's unbeaten run ends

A 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield ended Chelsea's early season unbeaten run, which had stretched from their inconsequential loss to Servette all the way to Sunday. A penalty from Mohamed Salah and a goal from eventual man of the match Curtis Jones were enough to secure all three points for early Premier League leaders Liverpool, despite another goal in Chelsea colours from Nicolas Jackson.

It is a result that leaves Chelsea fifth in the Premier League, three points outside the top four ahead of what looks to be a tricky run of fixtures for Maresca's side.

Chelsea's next five Premier League games Newcastle United (H) Manchester United (A) Arsenal (H) Leicester City (A) Aston Villa (H)

Though they are freescoring in attack, there remain question marks about the Blues' defence. Tosin Adarabioyo, signed for free over the summer, was drafted into the starting XI thanks to Wesley Fofana's suspension, but endured a torrid evening and was substituted in the second half.

His replacement, Benoit Badiashile, did little to inspire confidence that he would be the man to keep that spot long term, and there is a lack of a truly world-class defender at Stamford Bridge in the wake of Thiago Silva's departure, though Levi Colwill is showing plenty of promise.

With the attack well-stocked, attention in the market could now turn to addressing the other end, and the Blues are reportedly keeping a close eye on one of their long-term targets.

Chelsea eyeing "spectacular" defender

That comes as a report from Caught Offside claims that Chelsea and Maresca are keeping tabs on the situation of Ronald Araujo at Barcelona, with the Uruguayan yet to pen fresh terms at the Camp Nou. As it stands, the defenders £112k-per-week deal comes to an end in 2026, meaning that next summer would be the last chance for Barcelona to sell for any sort of significant fee should they not agree a renewal.

Due to this, it is claimed that the Blues "could be prepared to make a move for the 25-year-old if there’s no progress over contract talks in the next few months", with the west London side having held a long-term interest in his signature.

Araujo would certainly provide extra quality to Chelsea's backline, with the Barcelona man having been named by Vinicius Jr as the hardest defender he has ever played against, and the Uruguayan regularly coming out on top against the Real Madrid man.

He was heralded as a "spectacular" defender by former boss Xavi Hernandez after playing through one game with an injury back in 2023.

"Araujo has been spectacular," said the then Blaugrana coach. "I've asked him because we needed him. "His match was extraordinary."

While a new contract still seems the most likely outcome for Araujo at Barcelona, Barcelona's recent history makes that far from a certainty given their recent financial struggles. Should they opt to cash in, it seems that Chelsea will be more than willing to snap him up.