Highlights

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Chelsea's pursuit of an attacker at the end of this window.

The side recently missed out on Michael Olise, who signed a new deal at Crystal Palace.

What is the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues have been sent back to square one in their forward pursuit after Olise signed a new four-year contract with Palace despite the Blues activating his £ 35 million release clause.

One player that the side are reportedly considering is Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, with Chelsea having held initial talks with Forest after adding the Welsh attacker's name to their shortlist. Chelsea are reportedly willing to include players in the deal in order to bring down the £45m valuation that the Trent-based side has of their youngster who impressed in his first season in the Premier League, racking up eight goals and three assists across 38 appearances.

The Blues reportedly tried to include English defender Trevoh Chalobah in talks regarding a potential swap deal, however, it is understood that the defender would reject a move to the City Ground as he wants to join a club competing at a higher level.

Chelsea aren't the only side to have an interest in the Welsh international, with Brentford having seen a club-record offer of £35m rejected earlier in the window, whilst Tottenham Hotspur also have an interest in the player, and could make a move following the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

It remains to be seen whether Forest would sell the player, who is contracted until 2026 and is a fan favourite at the City Ground, however, they could look to balance the books after they spent £150m on players last summer, and £45m would go a long way to doing that.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Chelsea "really like" Johnson, however their interest in the last 24 hours was simply "quite formative".

He said: "There is some interest in Brennan Johnson at Nottingham Forest. That might be one to watch between now and the end of the window. As of the last 24 hours or so, any kind of approach was quite formative. But let's see whether that picks up in the coming days, and between now and the close of the window. Chelsea really like the player, for sure. He's had excellent form of late as well, so you can understand why."

What is next in this window for Chelsea?

The focus for the Blues at this point will be on outgoings, after spending over £300m this window.

One player who is set to depart is young star Lewis Hall, who is close to sealing a loan move to Newcastle United. The deal would include an obligation to buy for a total package worth £35m. The London club were originally planning to send the youngster out on loan to Crystal Palace, however, with Newcastle's interest the side became more willing to complete a permanent deal. Hall also preferred a move to Tyneside due to being a boyhood Newcastle fan, as well as the fact that he gets the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

Another player who looks set to depart is Hakim Ziyech. After a move to the Saudi Pro League fell through due to the Moroccan failing a medical, he now looks likely to join Turkish giants Galatasaray on a free transfer. Despite reports stating that he had failed a medical at the Turkish club, the vice-president of the club Erden Timur confirmed that he has not had a problem with his medical yet: “Medical tests are almost over. We did a very detailed check. A certain point has been reached in the transfer. So far, there has been no problem with a medical.”