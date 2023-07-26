Highlights

Chelsea are not in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for striker Kylian Mbappe, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his PSG contract.

What is the latest Mbappe transfer news?

The Frenchman looks set to leave PSG this summer.

Last summer the French international signed a new deal that was reported to be a three-year deal. However, the deal wasn't a full three-year contract, but rather two guaranteed years with the option of a third that could only be activated by the player before July 31st 2023.

Mbappe released a letter in June detailing that he would not be taking up the option to extend his contract, with many inside the club believing that the forward had already set plans in motion for a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

In response, PSG have told the forward that he will be sold, so the Parisians don't lose the player for free after spending £166m on the player in 2018. A number of clubs have reportedly registered interest in the Frenchman, with three Premier League sides submitting an enquiry, which were Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have submitted a world-record bid of £259m which has been accepted by the French side, with the deal said to be a one-year contract for Mbappe, which would allow him to leave for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer. The deal also reportedly would net the French forward €700m (£600m) for one year, making him the highest paid sports star on the planet.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that despite rumours of a bid, Chelsea are not pursuing a deal for Mbappe due to three main factors: "Chelsea guys, we had rumours of a bid from Chelsea for Kylian Mbappe, but I’m told there is absolutely nothing at this point. This is about many reasons; Not having Champions League football, the financial fair play and also about the players will. At the moment sources from Chelsea believe there is nothing concrete with Mbappe. At the moment, Chelsea remain very quiet on this file, with the focus on Moises Caicedo

What positions should Chelsea sign instead?

The Blues have bigger problems that need to be addressed instead of buying Mbappe this summer.

Chelsea's midfield currently suffers from a real lack of experienced depth. According to reports, talks for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo have stalled after the London club had a second bid rejected for the Ecuadorian worth £70m. Beyond Enzo Fernandez, the most experienced player is currently Conor Gallagher, who is heavily linked with a potential move away from the club this summer, with the likes of West Ham United and Tottenham interested. Carney Chukwuemeka would be the next option, however, he has only played 30 games of senior football. The club desperately need to bring in some midfielders ahead of the next campaign if they want to return to their normal standards.

Central defence is another problem area for the Blues. Currently, Wesley Fofana will be out for the foreseeable future after suffering a major ACL injury, whilst fellow French defender Benoit Badiashille is also recovering from a long-term injury and will miss the start of the season. That leaves Chelsea with just Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill available, however, Chalobah could be departing this summer with Champions League finalists interested in adding the Englishman to their squad. Should that move go through, then Chelsea would have just two senior centre-backs for the start of the season, with one being 38 years old and unable to play week in and week out like in previous years.

Ultimately, whilst Mbappe would be an incredible signing, Chelsea simply have to address other areas in the squad first, making the outlay required for the Frenchman unattainable.