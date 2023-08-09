Highlights

Liverpool having been pursuing Romeo Lavia for a while now and it hasn’t been the easiest of transfer sagas. Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has now given an update on the future of the Southampton midfielder to GIVEMESPORT.

Where will Romeo Lavia move to?

Despite being relegated to the Championship, Southampton are remaining strong and holding out for mouth-watering fees regarding their most valuable assets.

At the heart of this is Romeo Lavia, who has Liverpool on red alert and has done for a while. The midfield turnover at Anfield is well and truly happening with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both having made the move to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea have also been linked to the 19-year-old from Brussels, Belgium and if their pursuit of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo proves unsuccessful, then Liverpool could be presented with yet another headache.

Chelsea themselves are looking at wholesale changes in the middle of the park. Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to fellow Londoners West Ham United as he goes in search of more regular playing time whilst Mason Mount has of course joined Manchester United.

Lavia, who has been hailed as a "shining star", would certainly be a welcome addition to the Chelsea side.

What has Ryan Taylor had to say?

“It's hard to say in the transfer window because as we've seen so many times in the past, something can happen out of the blue within the space of an hour.

"My personal opinion is that if Lavia is to leave Southampton, he's going to be joining Liverpool. I think negotiations are already, I don't want to say advanced as in they are at an advanced stage, but there has been a lot of dialogue between the two clubs.

"Two bids have gone in, both of them have been rejected. There have been talks on the player side with his representatives as well, and Lavia would be happy to move to Liverpool.

"So when I say advanced, I mean a lot more groundwork has been done on the deal, and obviously we know Liverpool have lost Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

"I say this cautiously, but I don't think Liverpool have anything to fear with a hijack. The only way that becomes the case is if Chelsea categorically decide that Moises Caicedo is too expensive, and then I think Chelsea will move for Lavia.

"But I still see Chelsea getting Caicedo anyway, so I think those two are expected to materialise."

What else is going on at Chelsea?

Chelsea have been one of the most active Premier League teams so far in this summer window whether or not Romeo Lavia moves to Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku is one of those arrivals but injury may keep him out for a number of months, potentially leading to another attacking signing. Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is one name in that conversation, having been linked with the Blues previously.

A huge name being tied to Chelsea in the headlines, as per The Guardian, is the one and only Neymar. The Brazilian superstar wants out of Paris Saint-Germain, meaning that the unstoppable triumvirate of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi could all be moved on this year. Neymar is also being linked with a famous return to Barcelona, but could the pull of the Premier League make the difference?