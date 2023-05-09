Football FanCast brings you the latest Chelsea transfer news and rumours as manager-elect Mauricio Pochettino looks to bring a Bundesliga star back to the Premier League.

Chelsea leading the race for Raphinha

Sport: According to reports from Spain (via Sport Witness), Chelsea want to start talks for Raphinha "immediately", and Barcelona would be willing to let the winger leave for a fee of €80m (£70m).

The west London club are not the only Premier League side interested in the Brazilian, but they are "on pole", despite the fact Newcastle United have also been named as potential suitors.

As yet, it is unclear whether the Blues are willing to match Barca's asking price, but they have made the first move.

Chelsea set to submit Mane proposal

Football Insider: Chelsea are planning to submit a proposal to bring Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane back to the Premier League - and the Bundesliga side are willing to part ways with the former Liverpool man.

Mane himself is said to be keen on a return to Englan after a mixed first season with the Bavarian club, and crucially, Pochettino is keen on making the 31-year-old his first signing as manager.

The Blues are prioritising a new centre-forward, but they may have been priced out of a move for Victor Osimhen, and the Senegal international is viewed as a more realistic signing.

Chelsea monitoring Onana

Tuttosport: Chelsea may also be keen on bringing in a new goalkeeper this summer, as Andre Onana is being monitored for a potential move (via Sport Witness), and the Inter shot-stopper's asking price has now been revealed.

Even though the 27-year-old is a "pillar" for the Nerazzurri, the Serie A club could not refuse a bid of €60m (£52m), although previous reports have detailed the Blues will test the waters with an initial €40m (£35m) offer.

It remains to be seen how much Chelsea are willing to spend on the Cameroonian, but claims from the Daily Mail indicate he is not Pochettino's first-choice signing between the sticks.

Chelsea eyeing Osimhen swap deal

Daily Mail: Although Napoli's asking price of £130m makes a move for Osimhen very difficult for Chelsea to orchestrate, they could still manage to bring the Nigerian to Stamford Bridge in a swap deal.

Reportedly, Christian Pulisic is drawing attention from Napoli and Juventus, meaning the Blues could use the American in negotiations for Osimhen, which would bring down his price.

The proposed £130m fee would pose a problem due to FFP regulations, so Pulisic could be used in a swap deal, as could Romelu Lukaku, who is due to return from his loan spell with Inter this summer.

Chelsea eyeing move for Lavia

GIVEMESPORT: CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Chelsea are a team to "watch" in the race for Romeo Lavia this summer, with the midfielder "almost certainly" set to leave Southampton if they are relegated.

With the Saints rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, they are set to lose the central midfielder in the summer, and he will have a "variety of suitors" vying for his signature.

The other clubs interested in the 19-year-old aren't named by Jacobs, but there will seemingly be stiff competition in the upcoming window.