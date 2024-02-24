Chelsea appear to have already made their first move over a potential summer transfer for a new defender this week, according to a new report.

Chelsea transfer rumours

The Blues haven’t had things their own way in the Premier League this season under Mauricio Pochettino, despite Todd Boehly getting the chequebook out last summer. It looks as if he may need to do the same again in 2024, with a marque striker seemingly at the top of the club’s to-do list at the end of the season.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen appears to be the top target, and there have been reports that he has chosen to join Chelsea. The Blues appear to be working on a big seven-year contract for the forward, which could see him collect more than £90m in wages.

However, alongside a new attacker, there could also be a new goalkeeper on the way to London, with Robert Sanchez’s future looking in doubt. A new defender may also be of interest going off a recent update involving Chelsea officials.

Chelsea scout Barcelona star

According to HITC and their reporter Graeme Bailey, Chelsea sent scouts to watch Barcelona defender Jules Kounde during their Champions League clash with Napoli.

He actually came up against Osimhen, who the Blues also watched, with the Nigerian scoring in the 1-1 draw. The report adds that Chelsea think there could be a chance that Kounde is made available for transfer this summer and that those at Stamford Bridge ‘have never turned away from a move’.

Kounde, on £222,000-a-week with the Catalan giants, can play as a centre-back or as a right-back, turning out in the latter of the two in the week, coming up against winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and keeping the Napoli man relatively quiet in the last 16 first leg.

Jules Kounde stats vs Napoli SofaScore match rating 7.1/10 Tackles 3 Clearances 3 Duels won 7/12 Pass accuracy 80% Touches 70

Kounde, who football analyst Marcus Bring dubbed a "sensational" player back in 2021, has made 72 appearances since joining Barcelona in 2022 and is now valued at a career-high €60m by Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, former teammate and now Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos also praised the player during their time at Sevilla, saying:

“Yes, he has quality and he can play for great European clubs. He is a young player who can still improve over time, he has got great qualities, he is very strong and I am sure he can play for a big club as a great defender. We have good communication on and off the pitch and we have a good relationship.”

Chelsea are well stocked at centre-back at this moment in time, with the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva all on the books in London, however, it looks as if Kounde will be a player to watch ahead of the summer.