Chelsea are open to selling one of their out of favour players at the end of the season, with a fresh report revealing that the club have already set a price tag for him.

Todd Boehly's Chelsea overhaul continues...

The Blues sanctioned the sales of 23 players in total during the previous transfer window, with 14 of those leaving on a permanent basis, while the remaining nine were sent out on loan for the rest of the term in order to increase their experience and game time.

With regards to those who are currently out on the road, Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino will have to make a decision on their future at the club upon their return from their temporary spell, and despite it only being December, it sounds like they have already made their mind up on one in particular.

Over the summer, Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid until the conclusion of the current campaign, although with no option or obligation to buy him included, the goalkeeper’s future is extremely uncertain, especially with the club having added Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic to their ranks.

The Spain international is keen to stay at the Bernabeu Stadium, with Carlo Ancelotti also wanting to keep him in the building, as per the same outlet, and if the following update is to be believed, the 29-year-old’s wish could easily come true because he is no longer wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea set to sell Kepa for massive loss

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Chelsea are open to selling Kepa next summer. Pochettino’s shot-stopper does not feature in his long-term plans and he's therefore been placed on the chopping block.

Boehly is expected to make him available for transfer for approximately £13m, and should he not stay at Real Madrid, Sevilla are interested in securing his services. However, La Liga’s outfit aren’t likely to meet the owner’s valuation, so it’s believed that there could be some “tough negotiations” taking place for the man who joined Chelsea for £71.6m five years ago.

Pochettino needs to get rid of "nervy" Kepa

In the Premier League last season, Kepa ranked as one of the worst players in the squad going by WhoScored's match rating system (Chelsea statistics), and he didn't exactly pass the eye test with fans either, so sanctioning his sale would be completely the right decision to make.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Ondarroa’s native also currently pockets £148k-per-week (Real Madrid salaries), which is more than the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher in the capital (Chelsea salaries), and there’s no way he should be receiving more than consistent regular features of the starting line-up.

As previously described by BBC pundit Ian Wright, Kepa always tends to look “nervy” in the net, and with the hierarchy looking to bring in a new number one anyway, it would be the best outcome for both parties to move onto new pastures at the end of the season.