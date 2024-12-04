Chelsea have been contacted by a club who wish to send their £23 million player back to Stamford Bridge, with Enzo Maresca and co dealt a potential transfer headache by this situation.

Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei could leave Chelsea soon

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and BlueCo will have a few key decisions to make on fringe players who are no longer in Maresca's long-term plans.

Despite reports in September that Maresca was under pressure to play Ben Chilwell more often, thereby increasing his chances of finding a suitor in the next transfer window, the Englishman has been reduced to just 45 minutes in all competitions this season.

The £200,000-per-week defender, it is safe to say, remains out of Maresca's thinking, and it is widely believed that Chilwell is one of the main contenders to depart west London in January.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26

Chelsea have held exit talks with numerous clubs regarding Chilwell already, according to reliable media sources, and the Englishman is apparently a man in demand across the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga heading into next month.

Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is also looking to leave Chelsea ahead of January, with the 20-year-old failing to make a single Premier League appearance this season and playing just 63 minutes in total.

Cesare Casadei finds himself in a similar situation, and reports in Italy are linking the midfielder with high-profile moves to the likes of AC Milan and Juventus in his homeland.

This is despite some praise from Maresca earlier this season, who previously expressed happiness over his countryman's role.

"I am very happy with the way he is playing. I had Cesare last year, and he was playing a little bit in different position," said Maresca on Casadei in October.

“This year, we are using him like a holding midfielder. The reason why is because I think we go in the direction where the middle you need physical players. Cesare is very big, physically strong and helps us when we want to press. On the ball, he is improving a lot. Tonight he played one touch, so we are very happy. For him, it’s the same as the rest; many things he can do better but he is in the right direction.”

Southampton tell Chelsea they want to send Lesley Ugochukwu back from loan

Now, according to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Chelsea may now have to find another new home for midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu - who is currently on loan at Southampton.

The Frenchman, who cost BlueCo around £23 million to sign from Rennes on a seven-year deal, has struggled for game time under Russell Martin - leaving him in limbo as he seeks to properly kickstart his career in England.

Southampton have told Chelsea they want to send Ugochukwu back and terminate his loan early, and the Blues are also eager for him to rack up more minutes elsewhere.

Maresca's side are now working to find him a new club behind the scenes as a result, so this could be one to watch in January.