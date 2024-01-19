Unlike Everton and Nottingham Forest, Chelsea avoided Premier League charges for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) this week, but trouble is reportedly brewing ahead of the 2025 review. The Blues have spent in excess of £1bn since Todd Boehly's takeover in 2022, and they may have to make sacrifices to ensure they are compliant with the league's requirements.

One of those may be offloading Trevoh Chalobah, an academy graduate whose sale can be classed as pure profit in the books. Chalobah could leave the club this month amid the possibility that Bayern Munich reignite their summer interest.

Elsewhere, Thiago Silva is approaching the expiry of his contract this summer and there have yet to be any talks over an extension. The Brazilian turns 40 this year and his time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to an end.

If Chalobah and Silva do move on, then Chelsea will have to find a replacement at centre-back while operating within the bounds of the PSR. The club have been watching their former player Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace, and Jean-Clair Todibo at Nice, but now another target has emerged.

Diomande subject of Chelsea talks

According to Football.london, Chelsea have held talks with Sporting CP over Ousmane Diomande. The 20-year-old has played his way onto the Blues' shortlist, prompting them to make contact over a deal.

The Ivorian, who's currently representing the host country at the Africa Cup of Nations, has a release clause of £69m in his contract, and Sporting will apparently force any suitors to pay that amount in full if they want to sign him this month. In the summer, however, it's thought that there may be more room for negotiation given that the Primeira Liga club will have ample time to plug the gap.

Chelsea should wait until summer for "elite" Diomande

It's been a whirlwind period for Diomande, who only moved to European football with Danish club Midtjylland in the summer of 2022. Six months, and an impressive loan spell at Portuguese second-tier side Mafra, later, he was snapped up by Sporting. Now, he's being linked to two sides in the Premier League's big six, with Liverpool also said to be interested.

Even though he hadn't played a game of European top-flight football when he arrived, Sporting showed trust in Diomande instantly. He made 11 league starts in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, and played the second legs of the Europa League knockout ties against Arsenal and Juventus. This season, he'd started every league match for the club before heading off to AFCON.

38 games isn't much of a sample size for Chelsea and Liverpool when it comes to judging a player, but his numbers illustrate why they're so intrigued. He's posted a tackle success rate of 83.3% this season, the second-best in the league, which shows that he almost always wins possession when he puts his foot in. No wonder U23 talent scout Antonio Mango has labelled him "elite".

On the ball, meanwhile, he's supremely precise, ranking third in the league for pass completion (91%), and despite missing the last three games, he remains in the top six for touches (1,165), progressive carrying distance (2,342 yards) and passes into the final third (94). This highlights just how ambitious he is in possession, which is sure to appeal to Mauricio Pochettino, too.

If Chelsea do lose Chalobah, Diomande could be the ideal replacement, although it would be wise to wait until the summer given that they are currently walking a financial tightrope.