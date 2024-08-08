Sky Sports pundit Terry Gibson has shared his verdict on some transfer news out of Chelsea, which he's described as "hard to believe".

Chelsea make nine summer signings in busy transfer window

Despite already sealing deals for Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Renato Veiga (FC Basel), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Filip Jorgensen (Villarreal), Marc Guiu (Barcelona), Estevao Willian (Palmeiras), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) and Aaron Anselmino (Boca Juniors), the Blues appear set to take their tally of new arrivals into double figures.

Chelsea are in ongoing talks to sign goalkeeper Mike Penders from Genk, and it is believed Enzo Maresca is closing in on a move for Gremio wonderkid Gabriel Mec as well, who would be the second Brazilian gem to join in the last few weeks after Estevao.

If these deals get over the line, it will take Todd Boehly and BlueCo up to 11 new arrivals, but a concern for Chelsea supporters will be that the vast majority of these fresh recruits look like ones for the future - rather than senior upgrades to Maresca's first team.

Teenage signings since Chelsea takeover in 2022 Player Fee Gabriel Slonina £7m Romeo Lavia £58m Andrey Santos £18m Cesare Casadei £12m Carney Chukwuemeka £20m Malo Gusto £30m Lesley Ugochukwu £23.2m Angelo £13m Deivid Washington £17.2m Omari Kellyman £17m Caleb Wiley £8.5m Marc Guiu £5m Estevao £30m Kendry Paez Undisclosed

Indeed, only Tosin, Jorgensen and Dewsbury-Hall appear likely to be featuring regularly in the Premier League next season, despite Chelsea's spending now over the £120 million mark.

Some good news for Maresca, though, is that Chelsea now appear set to add another senior signing. According to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano and other esteemed media sources, Chelsea have now sealed a £35 million deal for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, after selling Conor Gallagher to the La Liga side for around £38 million.

Omorodion has been praised for his potential by certain sectors of the press, but the numbers suggest he is unlikely to be a serial goal-getter for Maresca. The 20-year-old, who will represent Spain in the Olympic gold medal final against France tomorrow, scored just nine goals in 36 appearances in all competitions on loan at Deportivo last term.

Terry Gibson "incredibly surprised" by Chelsea signing Omorodion

Given Chelsea are also attempting to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, which would see Romelu Lukaku head the other way in a transfer domino, some critics have questioned the club's £35 million capture of Omorodion.

La Liga expert Terry Gibson, speaking to Sky Sports News this week, said Chelsea's signing of Omorodion is surprising and hard to believe, considering just how unproven he is.

"I'm incredibly surprised by this to be honest," said Gibson. "I find it incredible that Chelsea have lumped in straight away, Atletico Madrid paid six million euros for him on the first day of last season, and they're going to sell him for over 30.

"It's a tough one to be honest to call, I don't want to be too critical of a young player, but the increase in his valuation on the back of eight league goals for Alaves where he lost his place at the end of the season is hard to believe."