A deal is in place for Chelsea and chairman Todd Boehly to complete another signing, as they close in on a "complete" £17 million player.

Chelsea undergoing busy transfer window with six signings made

New head coach Enzo Maresca, in similar fashion to his predecessor, is being well and truly backed by the Stamford Bridge board this summer.

So far, co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley have landed six signings, which have cost Chelsea around £93 million in total. This includes deals for defender Tosin Adarabioyo (free), striker Marc Guiu, homegrown starlet Omari Kellyman, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Portuguese ace Renato Veiga - who all put pen to paper on moves to west London.

Chelsea have also signed rising Brazilian star Estevao Willian for an initial £29 million, which could rise to around £51 million with add-ons (Nizaar Kinsella), but the South American talent won't link up with Maresca's side until 2025.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Stewart and Winstanley also remain in the market for a new winger to compete with, or even replace, the likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk. Chelsea are targeting Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi for this role, and Boehly had also attempted to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace before he opted for a move to Bayern Munich.

The Blues could yet reinforce more positions as well, like at centre-forward. Maresca has reportedly made it clear he wants a new Chelsea striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson, and a move for one has not yet been ruled out by reliable media sources.

There is also the possibility of Chelsea adding yet more exciting talents to their books as they have with the likes of Guiu, Kellyman, Veiga and Estevao this window. Indeed, one highly-rated young player they've held talks for is Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.

Chelsea have been in negotiations with Boca to sign Anselmino for a while now, with reports originally suggesting the Argentine's contract included a £20 million release clause which Boehly and co were trying to whittle down.

Deal in place as Chelsea close in on Aaron Anselmino signing

The Athletic, sharing news this week, have an update on Chelsea's pursuit of the 19-year-old. It is believed everything is in place for Chelsea to complete a deal for Anselmino, with the agreement worth around £17 million plus add-ons. The club is planning to loan Anselmino back out to Boca for an initial six months, which will be looked at again when the Argentine league ends in December.

The teenage defender is very highly-rated and all signs point towards the notion that Chelsea have secured yet another promising starlet to watch out for.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, an expert on the beautiful game's most eye-catching youngsters, likened Anselmino to Tottenham star Cristian Romero and called him a "complete" centre-half.