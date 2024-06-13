Chelsea and Todd Boehly could now sell an attacking player who they signed just last year, as the west Londoners look to trim Enzo Maresca's squad, bolster his transfer kitty and back their new manager with fresh faces.

Players who Chelsea could sell this summer

In a boost for co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, who are set to oversee Chelsea's recruitment drive in the next few weeks, it is now believed they do not have to sell players by June 30.

The consensus was that Chelsea were under pressure to agree sales by that date, or risk sanctions, as doubts surrounded their ability to adhere to PSR's limit of making a £105 million loss over a rolling three-year period.

Sky Sports recently claimed that Chelsea don't need to sell players this month to comply with PSR, and will instead need to sell for the 2024/2025 cut off next year, but there is plenty of time before that deadline.

Chelsea's most expensive signings under Todd Boehly ownership Price tag Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhalo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

While this comes as good news, there are still many members of Maresca's squad who could be shown the exit door. Indeed, Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Malang Sarr, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson and Conor Gallagher have all been named as players who Chelsea could sell this summer.

This comes as Fabrizio Romano says that Chelsea are set for a busy summer, and could bring in multiple key signings across many areas of the team.

"It will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea," said Romano on Chelsea's transfer plans after bringing in Maresca to replace Pochettino.

"It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two. I also expect Chelsea to be busy with the striker position."

The Blues will need funding, as they look to comply with PSR for next year, certain players will need to be off the books. A potentially surprising new candidate for the exit door, though, is David Datro Fofana.

The Ivory Coast international only joined from Molde in January 2023, spending last season on loan at Burnley and scoring four goals in 15 appearances.

Fofana could now leave Chelsea this summer

According to The Athletic, Fofana could be on his way out of Chelsea this summer, and it is believed they wish to attract offers for the 21-year-old. The forward, despite impressing in parts during his time at Turf Moor, did attract some criticism from Vincent Kompany.

“He can still get better,” Kompany said of Fofana after a win over Brentford. “That’s what we want to do with him because he scored one but he could have scored two or three. For probably 45 minutes he gave us what we needed defensively, but the other 45 minutes he could have done more."