Todd Boehly and his transfer team are now working to sell a player called "the future of Chelsea", as the club make a £21 million signing.

BlueCo welcomes nine Chelsea signings

It has been yet another busy transfer window at Stamford Bridge, one where BlueCo have brought in nine new recruits already - and more could well follow.

Chelsea are believed to closing in on a £16.8 million deal for Mike Penders from KRC Genk, who would spend the season back out on loan at the Jupiler Pro League side to aid his development, with Enzo Maresca and co also chasing a move for Gremio wonderkid Gabriel Mec (Ben Jacobs).

The two players would join Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Renato Veiga (FC Basel), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Filip Jorgensen (Villarreal), Marc Guiu (Barcelona), Estevao Willian (Palmeiras), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) and Aaron Anselmino (Boca Juniors) in sealing moves to west London.

Chelsea's best players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Jorgensen comes as one of the latest arrivals, putting pen to paper on a long-term seven-year contract after impressing as Villarreal's number-one shot-stopper over 37 appearances last season.

"This move is a dream come true," said Jorgensen (via BBC).

"I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can't wait to get to know everyone and to start playing with all my new teammates."

The Dane will come in and compete with Robert Sanchez for a starting place between the sticks, which will make for interesting viewing, but it comes as bad news for Serbia goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

The 24-year-old made 31 appearances in all competitions over 23/24, becoming Chelsea's temporary number one, but it is now believed Boehly and co are attempting to find him a new club.

Chelsea offer Petrovic out to new clubs in attempt to sell

According to GiveMeSport and journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have offered Petrovic to Genoa and other clubs abroad, and he could well find himself sold before deadline day on 30th August - despite becoming Mauricio Pochettino's favourite last season.

Maresca's possession-heavy style means the Italian favours keepers who are adept at playing the ball out, with the £21 million Jorgensen and Sanchez more suited than Petrovic. Dusan Tadic called his fellow Serbian "the future of Chelsea" last year, but it now appears his future is far away from the club.

“Dorde is a great goalkeeper and a great talent and it’s very nice to see him play for Chelsea," said Tadic.

“I saw immediately in training what a great goalkeeper he is. He’s [also] a very good guy and professional. Actually I am not surprised [to see him play at Chelsea] because in the past we were also looking at him for Ajax. And I remember they asked me about him.

"He’s the future of Chelsea."